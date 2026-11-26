The Chicago Bears will travel to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon. Both teams are 8-2 and rolling (the Lions have won six straight and the Bears have won five straight) heading into the Week 12 clash.

The Bears are 2.5-point road favorites (according to DraftKings Sportsbook), and the experts are split down the middle on their pick to come out with a win. The stakes really couldn't be any higher, as the winner will take sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson will be eager to get his first win against his former team, as Chicago went 0-2 against their NFC North rivals last season.

We think a few key players should put up strong enough performances to help them in that endeavor.

Caleb Williams throws for 300 yards, 3 TDs

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have remained hot over the past month and a half, but quarterback Caleb Williams has unfortunately cooled off in recent weeks.

While his performance last week against New Orleans, an 181-yard, 2 TD, 1 INT showing, wasn't nearly as detrimental as his four-interception performance against Tampa Bay ahead of the Bye Week, it also wasn't a flashy performance by any means. He had no fewer than 247 yards over his previous four games since returning to the lineup.

The Lions have been strong against opposing passing games over the past month. They've given up an average of 163 passing yards per game over the past three games. That streak ends against Chicago.

Williams will eclipse that mark by halftime, and he'll reach 300 in the contest. He'll also bounce back in a big way with three passing touchdowns on top of it. They're much stronger against the run (they've given up the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game at 93.4 yards), and Williams will put the offense on his shoulders early and often.

Luther Burden III eclipses 120 yards

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) catches a pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luther Burden III will be a major beneficiary of Williams' big game. Two receivers with similar skill sets to Chicago's star receiver, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, both enjoyed massive performances against Detroit. The former had 10 grabs for 182 yards, while the latter had 10 catches for 107 yards.

The Bears' crowded WR room will make it tough for Burden to match their catch total, but he should make a huge dent in the receiving category. We like his odds of reaching the 120-yard mark in a potential shootout.

Burden was on a tear before having a quiet performance against New Orleans. He'll get back on track with another strong performance against Detroit as the defense is forced to key in on their other pass-catchers (including the recently integrated Zavion Thomas).

Chicago's defense gets three takeaways

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) fires up the crowd at Soldier Field during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a ton of discourse surrounding Chicago's return to earth in the turnover differential department. They led the league in that department at +22 last year, and currently rank 25th at -4 over the first 11 weeks of this season.

They'll get a bit closer to the green later today, though. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has always struggled when he gets quick pressure in his face, and he's never faced Jeffery Simmons since he joined the Bears.

Simmons will force Goff into a few questionable decisions. They'll enjoy another two-takeaway performance on the defensive side of the ball.

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