Bears Deemed Possible Trade Partner for Super Bowl-Winning TE After Cole Kmet Injury

When you think about positions the Chicago Bears could possibly add to ahead of the NFL trade deadline, tight end is the one that comes to mind.

That's because the Bears recently lost veteran tight end Cole Kmet to a season-ending knee injury that has left them short-handed at the position the rest of the way.

Because of that injury, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named the Bears an ideal landing spot for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

"The Chicago Bears would be a terrific landing spot for Goedert, though that wouldn't have been the case a week ago. Chicago has a terrific pass-catching tight end in Colston Loveland and a great second option in Cole Kmet," Knox wrote.

"Ben Johnson has regularly used formations that feature two or three tight ends this season, and while Kmet wasn't a focal point of the passing attack, he was a great ancillary target who provided offensive flexibility," Knox added. "Goedert would be a great replacement for the remainder of the season."

How Goedert can help Bears

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during action during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goedert would be a great addition to the Bears' offense behind Colston Loveland.

Not only is he a very good pass-catching tight end, as evidenced by his six seasons with 500 receiving yards or more, including two years north of 700 yards, but Goedert is a good blocker, also, with strong Pro Football Focus grades of 68.4 in run-blocking and 62.5 in pass-blocking.

He would also push rookie third-round pick Sam Roush back to the TE3 role where he should be. Roush has struggled mightily during his first season and depending on him for a big role is undoubtedly a shaky proposition.

Would Bears trade for Dallas Goedert?

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass that he would run in for a touchdown against Washington Commanders safety Nick Cross (25) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how heavily the Bears deploy tight ends (Chicago ranks third in 12-personnel rate and fourth in 13-personnel rate, according to Sumer Sports), a trade for Goedert is not out of the question now that Kmet is out for the season and the Bears have to rely on a shaky rookie and practice squad players to help fill the void.

We're also at the point where nothing is off the table for the Bears after they made the all-in move for Jeffery Simmons on Thursday. It's logical to think the Bears will have less of an appetite for any trade moving forward because of that move, but Goedert isn't likely to be expensive and chances are he'll cost a Day 3 pick.

When it comes to the Eagles' side of things, it's possible they're willing to trade him because he's on the final year of his contract and the Eagles may be headed for a rebuild.

All that said, adding a tight end is not the biggest priority the Bears have right now and if they have to choose between adding an edge rusher or tight end, they should trade for the former.

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