Bears Predicted to Draft Cornerback Who Could Serve as Jaylon Johnson Replacement

The Chicago Bears have their Tyrique Stevenson replacement in Malik Muhammad, but they might have another cornerback to replace down the road.

That is Jaylon Johnson, whose struggles from last season have now carried into 2026. At least Johnson had an excuse in 2025 because of injury, but that is not the case this season.

With the Bears having a clean out in Johnson's contract in 2027, don't be surprised if the veteran cornerback is cut. If so, corner would become a high priority for Chicago in free agency and during the 2027 NFL Draft.

A new mock draft has the Bears addressing that potential need in the first round.

Mock draft gives Bears a cornerback

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback DJ McKinney (2) in the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest mock draft from FOX Sports' Rob Rang has Chicago taking Notre Dame cornerback DJ McKinney with the No. 28 overall pick.

Here's more on McKinney:

"He excelled a couple of years ago in Boulder playing opposite Travis Hunter, and he’s been even better at Notre Dame alongside Leonard Moore. Long, athletic and confident, McKinney has the look of a quality NFL starter. The Bears could be looking for one given that they have four pending free agents at cornerback, including Tyrique Stevenson," Rang said.

McKinney has the physical tools to be a starting cornerback at the next level with his size (6-foot-2) and speed (4.41 40-yard dash).

Through five games this season, McKinney has notched a pick-six and has two passes defensed to go along with five tackles, including one for loss.

Luckily, the Bears appear to have struck gold with Muhammad and he is going to be the full-time future on the boundary opposite Johnson when Kyler Gordon returns.

But, as we said, Johnson is nowhere near secure beyond this year, and for good reason.

Why Bears could cut Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper (80) during the first half of the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As previously mentioned, Johnson has been bad this season, with the former Pro Bowler giving up a completion rate of 78.9% and a passer rating of 118.8, according to Pro Football Focus, and only four cornerbacks in the NFL have a worse coverage grade (39.9).

Over The Cap reveals the clear out in Johnson's contract. Cutting or trading Johnson would give Chicago a cap savings of $16 million while incurring a dead-cap charge of $9 million.

Even Johnson has admitted he could be on the chopping block if his play doesn't improve in 2026.

"This definitely a contract year," Johnson said. "We all know with the cap hit and all that stuff. It's definitely a contract year for me. At the end of the day, whether that's here, somewhere else, I've gotta put it on tape that I'm still a top guy in this league."

Right now, Johnson is trending toward getting cut next offseason, so the Bears need to start thinking about the future at cornerback.

That's why it's a real possibility Chicago could spring for McKinney or another cornerback in next year's draft.