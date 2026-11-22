It seems logical to assume nothing happens during the bye week.



Instead, the bye week provided knowledge for the Bears about their future, or at least what the future should look like in terms of the draft.

The Bears won't have a first-round pick after trading for Jeffery Simmons but they can find something they need drastically in Round 2 or 3 or in both rounds.



The Bears already seemed prime candidates for drafting another cornerback in April. The continuing injury problems plaguing Kyler Gordon only make this need all the more obvious.



The most selected positions for the Chicago Bears in the PFN NFL Mock Draft Simulator 👀



1) DT: 38.3%

2) EDGE: 30.5%

3) OT: 14.6%

4) CB: 8.3%

5) RB: 3.9%

6) WR: 1.0%

7) OG: 0.9%

8) S: 0.9% pic.twitter.com/Whn2wYOmQi — PFN Mock Draft Simulator (@PFNmockdraft) November 18, 2026

Tyrique Stevenson is slated to become a free agent after this season. Jaylon Johnson has gone through a rough stretch but came back in the last game with a huge effort and one extremely big play to decide the game. Still, there will always be questions about a player when he is one of the highest paid players on a team and had a severe injury limit his production for an extended period.



Of the three, Gordon's situation is the most damaging at the moment. At least Stevenson and Johnson appear healthy and can play heading into Sunday's game with New Orleans. He'll have missed six out of 10 games this season when Sunday's game ends, after missing 14 of 17 last regular season, after missing nine total games in his first three seasons.



Brandon Cisse vs. Malik Muhammad Among 176 NFL Cornerbacks This Season:



Passer rating allowed:



Cisse: 100.7 (73rd)

Muhammad: 80.8 (35th)



Completion rate allowed:



Cisse: 59% (45th)

Muhammad: 53% (19th)



Yards per target allowed:



Cisse: 8.5 (79th)

Muhammad: 8.9 (88th)



TD rate… pic.twitter.com/X27lNqEYQ7 — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) November 21, 2026

That's 29 games missed out of a possible 78. It's games missed every year of his career. Teams can't count on players who can't stay healthy.



While the latest injury is to a shoulder suffered against Tampa Bay on a tackle covering a long pass, and is entirely unrelated to his earlier soft tissue injuries, it's easy to wonder what the next one will be.



Coach Ben Johnson doesn't exactly enjoy talking about Gordon's injury status.



The Bears are monitoring the market for cornerback help, but @BradBiggs reminds us of two points.



1) Good cornerbacks aren't cheap.



2) Jeffery Simmons is a big, big part of the solution to the Bears' cornerback concerns. pic.twitter.com/3rPcdIBR2b — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) November 5, 2026

Asked Friday if he would play this week, Johnson shot back: "Probably not."



Asked if the short work week coming before the Thanksgiving game in Detroit played a role in his being sidelined this week, Johnson said only, "I haven't even thought about it.”



Asked if there are details about the injury the nature of the injury, Johnson said. "Nope."



My theory is Kyler Gordon is upset Malik Muhammad is taking back his role since he’s healthy now. He must’ve got that news earlier this week. #Bears — BernardTheBear (@BernardTheBear4) November 21, 2026

He had taken the same type of attitude toward Gordon's earlier soft tissue injury.



The Bears need a high-quality, experienced slot cornerback to help in all games, but particularly against Detroit on Thanksgiving with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams posing a real threat.



They may also need a cornerback to replace either Stevenson or Johnson or both. Malik Muhammad was drafted with replacing one player in mind. It seems they may need to revamp the entire cornerback group. Finding players ideally suited to Allen's scheme should be the aim.

TRACKS' RECEIPTS #04 — MALIK MUHAMMAD 🧾



We grade our own: TRACKS GRADE 71 OVR — STARTER tier.



79.9 rating allowed. 54.8% completions. 1 TD allowed in 7 games. 5 PD, 1 pick, 21 tackles. Math's published — check it yourself. Did we get it right? #DaBears #BearDown pic.twitter.com/G9kmarm7yf — Chicago Sports Podcast (@chisportchicago) November 22, 2026

They're playing the fourth-highest percentage of man-to-man coverage (27.2%) in the league and Johnson, Stevenson and Gordon were brought in to play in defenses heavily zone based.



This is just one of several reasons to look for cornerbacks with the first two picks. They could use another running back, another edge rusher and even another defensive tackle. However, the cornerback situation is dire considering the injury situation with Gordon, Stevenson's expiring contract and the large contract Johnson has.

They're not using free agency to sign a starting cornerback when they're already $32.7 million over the cap, according to Overthecap.com. The draft is the answer.

Tyrique Stevenson gets a lot of flack from Bear fans. He still has 46 career starts, 7 interceptions, and only allows a 58% (career) completion percentage when targeted.



He is susceptible to big plays on double moves because he’s a gambler. But he’s our second string outside… — illwill (@79illwill) November 12, 2026