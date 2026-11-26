The Bears defense comes into their Thanksgiving game against one of the most formidable passing attacks they'll face this season with an uncertain situation in their secondary.



At least it appears this way and it results from the groin injury to cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Playing less than 100% isn't exactly the prescribed method for covering Jameson Williams or Amon-Ra St. Brown.



However, the Bears seem to get by with this coaching staff, or even thrive in the secondary, using players normally considered backup and sometimes even practice squad types. Last week they leaned extensively on Clark Phillips III for the first time in the secondary. He had been playing a big role on special teams. Acquired by trade with Atlanta with a fifth-round pick for Gervon Dexter.



All he did last week was earn a game ball as the slot cornerback with Kyler Gordon injured again, this time with a shoulder issue. With Gordon out again Thursday, it's safe to assume they will lean on Phillips there again. Or maybe it will be elsewhere.



Clark Phillips was a massive contributor for the #Bears in their win over the Saints. 4 tackles, a sack, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble



Absolutely love the urgency he plays with and his willingness to compete as a downhill tackler. Real team guy https://t.co/fmiZ2sd7Kl — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 23, 2026

"One week it might be outside, one week it might be nickel," Phillips said after the win Sunday. "And my goal is just to help this team win. So I feel like we did that today, and we got to keep it going."



Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen did this last year to a large extent but they've done it with even more DBs this year than they used last year.



Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is the best in the game, but even he isn’t perfect



Last two weeks of pass protection have been no bueno



Former Falcons CB Clark Phillips III blew his ass up at 5-9, 185 pic.twitter.com/A0TiJehJoC — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) October 19, 2026

“It's NFL football," Allen said. "That's the way this game is. I call it a backup league or a replacement league because everybody in our league deals with injuries in some form or fashion, some more than others. The teams that are able to plug guys in, have guys step up and play their role in those games is huge in terms of your ability to be able to function and win games.



"Coach (Ben Johnson) has said this a million times. The 69 players on our roster 53 plus 16 on the practice squad, they're all getting coached. They've all got to be held accountable to knowing what to do and how to do it because you never know when your number's going to get called. We're all counting on you. I thought Clark was just the latest example of the way our guys prepare, the way our guys work each and every week. They stay in tune to what we're doing so that when they are called upon, they can go in and function because the other guys on the field are counting on them to be able to function at a high level. Our guys have done a good job of that.”

Clark Phillips III hoops.🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5SyCwWBaMU — A MOTIVATED DAYO ODEYINGBO (@HalasHooligan) October 21, 2026

Analytics say Phillips ruled

How good was Phillips? The fumble he caused that Austin Booker recovered proved critical, but his coverage has to give rise to hope he could handle the job against the Lions. It will be tougher, obviously, because Jared Goff is throwing passes and not Tyler Shough.



Playing in the slot or box 43 of the 54 defensive downs he played, Phillips posted a Pro Football Focus coverage grade 20 points higher (86.0) on their scale than any of those Gordon posted this year. He even had a sack, like Gordon had been getting.

In fact, it was the highest PFF mark posted for any game by a Bears cornerback who played more than half a game's snaps this year, and second highest for their entire secondary behind the game Cam Lewis played at safety against Tampa Bay.



Clark Phillips III knocks the ball out and the @ChicagoBears take over!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/lDCG3DUWql — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2026

The Bears brought in another cornerback this week, NFL journeyman Isaac Yiadom. The 30-year-old will wear No. 16 Thursday and because of their injury concerns it's possible he'd even get in on special teams. He does have knowledge of Dennis Allen's system because one of his many stops was in New Orleans for part of 2022 and 2023 when he played cornerback.

Yiadom wasn't really a slot cornerback, as they used him there only 8.8% of his plays and outside cornerback 91.2%. It''s been this way throughout his career, with 87.7% of snaps outside.

So the NFL fined Clark Phillips $11,500 for this ‘Hit’ on Drake Maye.



This is a form of extortion by the NFL to get money back from the players. pic.twitter.com/uemlrXOncZ — TonyThePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) November 1, 2026

Yiadom may have to wait in line. They already had cornerback Elijah Jones on their practice squad before signing him and the 2024 Cardinals third-round pick was promoted with running back Salvon Ahmad on Wednesday to the roster for the Lions game. He'll wear No. 37.

With the way the Bears cross-trained both Phillips, who had mostly played outside, and Muhammad, who played very little slot in college, who's to say they wouldn't have Yiadom playing an inside position, or even Jones.



For certain, if Phillips can duplicate last week's effort on Thanksgiving while facing Detroit's formidable receiver corps and Goff, no one should be concerned about how long the Bears may need to wait for Gordon to recover from another injury or for Stevenson to get past another injury. The secondary depth is real.



Since the Bears traded Gervon Dexter Sr. for Clark Phillips III:



Phillips: 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 PD, 2 TFL, 3 QB hits



Dexter: 2 sacks, 0 FF, 1 PD, 4 TFL, 5 QB hits https://t.co/UnczwtsU8r — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) November 22, 2026