Bears coach Ben Johnson found two real sources of irritation when he looked back at the way the team played in the season's first half.



To be sure, there are other issues like the running game consistency, the big plays allowed in the passing game and the inability to keep opponents from gaining consistent rushing yards.



Each of those seems more isolated to the week's opponent than a general and consistent plague upon the team.



The two problems Johnson had were their fumbling and penalties. One is a total disaster. The other adds up.



The penalties should really irritate Johnson because of the ones the Bears seem to keep getting. What was almost humorous was Johnson picked a comment about special teams to bring up penalties as an issue.



Bailed out by defensive penalties? 👀



Which QBs benefit the most on plays that otherwise wouldn't have gained any yards?



Excl. pre-snap penalties | Min. 5 EPA

Not shown: Caleb Williams (3.1), Trevor Lawrence (2.5) pic.twitter.com/ZED9NgtY2f — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) November 13, 2026

"We've got to clean up the penalties," he said. "I think that's the most glaring thing in that phase right now, and it's certainly been brought to their attention, and we'll work towards that.”



Penalties have been painful on kick return, that's for sure. However, they didn't commit that penalty the officials thought they saw. It was clearly an official's mistake when D'Marco Jackson got called for holding on Zavion Thomas' 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.



The really comical aspect of the comment by Johnson is special teams actually is the one area of the game where the Bears are committing the fewest penalties in relation to the rest of the league. The Bears have eight special teams penalties according to NFLpenalties.com. Only the Rams, Texans, 49ers and Cardinals have fewer than eight.



THIS IS AN AWFUL CALL BY THE REFS:



The #Bears returned a kickoff 92 yards for a TOUCHDOWN, but the refs wiped it away with a bogus holding penalty on Chicago.



The player barely made any contact, and the flag completely changed the game.



BRUTAL CALL 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/DbAzTGcluc — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 9, 2026

If Johnson wants to take a shot at someone for penalties, he needs to look no further than his own offense and not for their total penalties, but for the type.

The Bears have 23 pre-snap penalties on offense. Only four teams committed more than they have. Pre-snap penalties keep the offense spinning its wheels in longer down and distance, and Johnson has constantly talked about this as a past detriment. For some reason now he doesn't seem as keen on punching that button even though it's in a terrible state.



The defense is also tied for ninth in penalties against. Some of those have been very painful. For instance, Montez Sweat has had a pair of sacks wiped out by defensive penalties.



189 flags for 1,699 penalty yds in 13 games Sunday (SNF + chart)



🔸 Avg 14.5 flags/gm & 130.7 penalty yds/gm

🔸 8 of 15 games had 15+ flags

🔸 10 of 13 games > 100+ penalty yds



NFL is becoming unwatchable. Especially when 1/4 of flags feel VERY borderline



LET PLAYERS PLAY https://t.co/MAfNYa8Xbu pic.twitter.com/o9AFngcaJh — Kirsten Tanis (@Kirsten_Tanis1) October 19, 2026

Fumble fingers



The turnover issue is a critical problem, and it's not especially Caleb Williams' interceptions even after he threw a career-high four the last game. Two were fluky, as he said, while the other two were carelessness on his part. However, that was only the second game this year when he threw an interception and he still has the fewest interceptions (18) per his career pass total (1,325) in the history of the NFL.



Fumbles are the real Bears problem, even greater than pre-snap penalties.



"The one thing that really stood out is just where we are in the turnover margin right now," Johnson said. "We're minus-four, and prior to this week's games, that put us at 29th in the league, and that's just not winning football. I think we're doing a solid job defensively and on special teams taking the ball away. It's really more offensively, we've got to do a better job making sure we have good ball security."



It's anyone's guess why this has happened, but last year they fumbled 13 times total and lost four of them. This year they've already fumbled 12 times with eight games to go and have lost twice as many as they lost all last year. Only one team has lost more fumbles than the Bears this year, and that's this Sunday's opponent, New Orleans. They have lost 10.



D'Andre Swift and Luther Burden each lost two fumbles, one by Burden when he was knocked unconscious. Colston Loveland, Roschon Johnson, Case Keenum, and Rome Odunze each lost one. Caleb Williams fumbled twice but recovered them and Kalif Raymond recovered one he fumbled. Keenum also recovered one of his own two fumbles.



One reason they could have more running back fumbles than in the past is the absence of running backs coach Eric Bieniemy, who went to Kansas City after last season as offensive coordinator. He was always on the backs about retaining possession with drills in practice but new backs coach Eric Studesville is no less vigilant, although he isn't as vocal at practice.



What they haven't had is continuity at running back after Week 4. Kyle Monangai hasn't been there to carry the ball. It's meant carries for backs who either don't carry as often or at all. Also, when Monangai carries there is the sense they won't fumble. He has never lost one in college or in the pros.



FUMBLE!! Roschon Johnson suelta el balón y Atlanta toma la posesión.



Los Falcons tienen el balón cerca de la mitad del campo, perdiendo por 16 puntos y con 8:07 por jugar. #VamosOsos pic.twitter.com/38jHeYSI8C — Osos de Chicago (@Osos_de_Chicago) October 18, 2026

In the offseason critics of how the Bears succeeded last year insisted they couldn't finish on top in takeaways again like last year. It's difficult, but they're tied for 10th in takeaways with 13 and tied for 11th in interceptions with seven. They've also kept their total up with six fumbles recovered.



However, the differential is so poor at 27th overall with minus-4 mostly because they're losing fumbles when they didn't last year.



It all makes their dominance at No. 1 in time of possession (34:31) all the more remarkable and makes it easy to wonder what they could do if they start holding onto the football. All lost fumbles are costly but they'd probably have one fewer loss if Swift hadn't fumbled at the 1-yard line against Minnesota.



🚨BREAKING: THE REFS JUST MISSED A CLEAR HELMET-TO-HELMET PENALTY ON #BUCS REUBEN BAIN JR.



Bain’s hit on #Bears WR Luther Burden forced a fumble and Burden is now down on the field injured.



TB now has a chance to WIN THE GAME because of this missed call. pic.twitter.com/tbSVUg5Df0 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 9, 2026