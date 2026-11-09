Gauntlet Ends for Bears With Win Thanks to Jaylon Johnson and Defense

Maybe the Bears simply ran out of gas. It was a theory Ben Johnson had after Sunday's catastrophe averted with a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bears have just played three strong defenses in a short period of time, four games in 22 days to be accurate.

"They know that we didn't play as well as we're capable of playing," Johnson said. "But I believe the best is yet to come in terms of our football in the back half of this season.

"We'll continue to build that as we go forward. They need some rest right now. That's what they need. They need to get away from these coaches. We'll clean up some things over the next couple of days and get them free from us for a little bit.”

JAYLON JOHNSON HOUSE CALL ☎️



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/FVkfIjPwvQ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 9, 2026

The rest can't hurt their running game, which will also benefit by getting Kyle Monangai back. It will obviously help running back D'Andre Swift after he was held to 31 yards on 12 carries as the running game had a season-low 72 yards.

The five turnovers nearly proved their undoing but the Bears' defense was up to the task of carrying the offense after Caleb Williams had built a 17-3 coming out to start the game.

"That's just who we are. We always fight," cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.

Bills could certainly use Cam Lewis. Another Brandon Beane masterclass https://t.co/vcDmsyRns5 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) November 9, 2026

The five turnovers produced only 11 points for Tampa Bay, and it was only three points for the first four turnovers on Williams' picks before Luther Burden fumbled while absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit and a concussion.

Johnson's 67-yard pick-6, finished behind a block from Montez Sweat, kept the Buccaneers at bay. They also had an interception from Cam Lewis to thwart a threat. Four sacks didn't hurt, including one from defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons

“I think it was a big play all around," Ben Johnson said of Jaylon's pick. "You really could feel the momentum swing back in our favor after that one. He did a great job.

Jeffery Simmons' first sack at Soldier Field.



pic.twitter.com/lRaQP6AV2d — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 9, 2026

"I thought it was a great call by (defensive coordinator Dennis Allen), just mixing up some coverages on him, and he was in a great spot. And once again, I thought Sweat showing up and leading the way with the lead block there to spring us free. That was huge for us.”

It wasn't everything as disaster nearly struck when Burden was injured and lost the ball to set up the tying points inside the red zone. But the Bears responded.

The defense was far from perfect, allowing 4.5 yards a carry and 126 total rushing yards while giving up a 58-yard pass to set up a TD. However, they did hold Tampa Bay to 2-of-12 on third downs and 2-of-5 for TDs in the red zone.

Austin Booker breaks through for the sack on Baker Mayfield! 💥



📺 Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers at Bears on NBC & Peacockpic.twitter.com/6UZjueLaXC — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 9, 2026

“I think that was really the story of the game was those guys stepping up and it was all the way up until that last one that they finally broke through and scored the touchdown," Johnson said. "But for the four previous (turnovers), I thought our defense did an outstanding job rising the occasion.

"They don't bat an eye, they don't blink. That's certainly what DA (Allen) preaches on that side of the ball, but I think those guys take a lot of pride in that as well. And we needed that tonight.”

It's not the type of overall team performance the Bears can be happy about but they haven't had another game like this with turnovers since the loss to Green Bay with backup quarterbacks playing. Williams survived his clunker thanks to his defense.

Now they need to get some rest.