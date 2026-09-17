Bears and Raiders Matched Up as Possible Trade Partners Because of Chicago's Defensive Woes

The Chicago Bears are mostly riding high following their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.

We say "mostly" because the Bears didn't escape Week 1 without any concerns. The concern Chicago left with was a concern Bears fans and analysts alike have had all offseason long: the defense.

The Bears were routinely torched through the air by Bryce Young in Week 1, and while Chicago certainly needs better play out of its cornerbacks, improving the pass-rush is a must, also.

Maybe the Bears can get by for now if the offense continues to play at an elite level, but that's not something the team can depend on all season long, especially in the playoffs.

And that's why one analyst has pegged the Bears and Las Vegas Raiders as possible trade partners.

Bears and Raiders matched as possible trade partners

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has Raiders star Maxx Crosby on his list of potential trade candidates for the 2026 campaign. Knox also suggested the Bears as a potential suitor.

"Moving a pass rusher like Crosby can help jump-start a rebuild, a reality that the Browns and Dallas Cowboys recently realized. The Raiders have realized it as well, as they would have already traded Crosby if the Ravens hadn't backed out of the deal," Knox wrote.

"Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys," Knox added.

A dream trade for Chicago

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen (L), general manager Ryan Poles (C) and head coach Ben Johnson (R) observe during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you talk about a dream trade for the Bears, this is it.

Crosby is one of the better edge rushers in the NFL, as evidenced by his five Pro Bowl selections. Not only would he provide a boost to the Bears' pass-rush, he'd be a fantastic addition for the locker room and culture on defense as a whole.

The Bears don't have a strong enough solution opposite Montez Sweat. Maybe Dayo Odeyingbo or Austin Booker end up being that, but we can't say for sure and nothing should be left to chance.

Is Crosby even available?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) enters the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crosby was already traded this offseason before it was nixed by the Baltimore Ravens due to his physical. But Crosby is healthy now and has already made his presence felt with 1.5 sacks in Week 1. That's 0.5 less than the Bears posted in the season-opening win over the Panthers.

The problem is that Crosby isn't likely to be available right now after he told teams he was no longer interested in being dealt following the failed Ravens trade.

However, that can definitely change as the season progresses and the losses inevitably start rolling in for a Raiders team that is in the midst of a rebuild. Crosby's reason for wanting a trade was his desire to win and that desire isn't likely to be met in Las Vegas.

If that time comes and Crosby hits the trade block once again, the Bears should be all over a trade for the veteran edge rusher in the hopes he can put their defense over the top.

Knox projects two first-round picks as the cost for Crosby, but we believe that ship has sailed and Las Vegas will have to settle for less, like a first-round pick and then may a Day 2 pick.

That's still expensive, sure, but the Bears are a team that needs to be aggressive if it wants to put itself in the best position possible to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl.