Bears Reunite With Rookie Among 2 Roster Moves, Host DB for Tryout

The Chicago Bears made a few practice squad moves on Thursday, one of which saw the team reunite with a rookie.

The Bears announced they have signed long snapper Beau Gardner to the practice squad. To make room, veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller was released from the practice squad.

That wasn't the only action the Bears saw on Thursday, as the team brought in defensive back Elijah Jones for a tryout, according to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

The tryout with Jones came on the same day the Bears listed Tyrique Stevenson as a non-participant on the estimated injury report.

Why Bears cut Beau Gardner

A detailed view of a Chicago Bears helmet before the game against Carolina Panthers during pregame warmups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gardner was cut loose a few days ago as the Bears seek to shake up their long snapper spot. Chicago reunited with veteran Scott Daly in order to replace the rookie.

Gardner struggled with snaps dating back to the preseason, but things came to a head in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, when Gardner struggled with a few snaps, one of which contributed to a blocked field goal.

“The operation was not clean. A high snap didn’t help. That first field goal was a warning shot as far as I’m concerned. No. 2 was right off the edge," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said.

“Something we addressed on the sideline and we weren’t able to get corrected the second time, so certainly in a race to get that right," Johnson added.

Gardner won the job during training camp after a competition with fellow long snapper Luke Elkin, who had never played in a regular season game, either. It was a clear roll of the dice on Chicago's part that simply did not pay off.

Clearly the Bears are re-signing Gardner to give him a longer look, so we may not have seen the last of him as the team's long snapper after all.

Daly was the Bears' long snapper for two seasons in 2024 and 2025 before he was allowed to walk in free agency during the offseason. He adds some much-needed experience to the position.

More info on Elijah Jones and what the tryout means

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs the ball against Arizona Cardinals corner back Elijah Jones (28) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones is a former third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2024.

He has appeared in 10 games during his career, with all of those contests coming in 2025. He had three tackles and two passes defensed while playing 37 snaps on defense and 68 on special teams.

Jones split those 37 snaps between boundary cornerback (26) and box safety (11), according to Pro Football Focus.

The Bears are exploring their defensive back options in the wake of Tyrique Stevenson dealing with a hamstring injury that has him labeled as week-to-week, head coach Ben Johnson said.

Chicago reunited with Nick McCloud on Wednesday, which was a clear indication there is fear that Stevenson will miss time.

If Stevenson does sit out on Monday night, the Bears will likely put Malik Muhammad in his spot and deploy Cam Lewis in the slot and Xavier Woods at safety.