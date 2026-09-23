Chicago Bears' Roster Move Could Spell Trouble For Tyrique Stevenson

The Chicago Bears made four roster moves on Tuesday afternoon and one of them could be bad news for cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

During the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Stevenson came down with a hamstring injury that forced his early exit from the contest.

We still don't know the exact severity, but the Bears adding a defensive back to the practice squad on Tuesday might be a sign he's at least in danger of sitting out in Week 3.

The defensive back the Bears signed to the practice squad is a familiar one, with the team bringing back Nick McCloud, who appeared in 15 games and made four starts for the Bears last season.

McCloud is no great shakes, as evidenced by his giving up a completion rate of 77.8% and a passer rating of 140.7 last season, but he at least gives the Bears an extra body, and one that is familiar with Dennis Allen's defense.

McCloud also offers some versatility, with the veteran having experience playing on the boundary and in the slot. There's a very real possibility the veteran is active on Monday if Stevenson doesn't play.

Tyrique Stevenson's up-and-down start

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) runs the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) and safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a tale of two games for Stevenson, who had a rough outing in Week 1 before bouncing back a bit in Week 2.

The veteran cornerback was shelled for 77 yards and two scores on five targets against the Carolina Panthers en route to a perfect passer rating allowed (158.3) and a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 39.1.

But Stevenson was better against the Minnesota Vikings after giving up one catch on four targets for 30 yards and zero scores, good enough for a PFF coverage grade of 61.2 and a passer rating of 58.3.

If Stevenson does indeed have to miss time, it would be unfortunate, as he appeared to be building some momentum with his strong Week 2 showing.

Believe it or not, Stevenson hasn't been the Bears' worst cornerback this season. That title alarmingly goes to Jaylon Johnson, who has posted an overall coverage grade of 36.3 in two games as a result of a completion percentage allowed of 72.7% and a passer rating of 114.8.

Johnson was torched in Week 1 before rebounding a bit in Week 2, although we still expect better than what he put out there against the Vikings.

What happens if Tyrique Stevenson sits out?

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Muhammad, who is off to a fantastic start to his NFL career, could be the guy to take over on the boundary, but the Bears might not want to upset the apple cart after the rookie has been sensational in slot.

If Muhammad does get moved outside, the Bears will put Cam Lewis in the slot and start Xavier Woods at safety, and we believe that's Chicago's best combination, even though we don't love moving Muhammad out of the slot. Still, if that's what's best for the defense, the Bears have to do it.

Otherwise, the only other options appear to be McCloud and Clark Phillips, who was acquired in the Gervon Dexter trade. We already touched on the former's coverage numbers last season, and the latter's career coverage numbers (63.3%, 99 passer rating) aren't exactly inspiring and are worse than Muhammad's (41.7%, 28.5 passer rating).