Caleb Williams, Kyle Monangai and More Bears Injury News From Thursday Practice Report

The Chicago Bears have put out their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 3 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Because the Bears did not actually practice (they opted for a practice on Wednesday instead), the Thursday injury report is an estimation, but it still gives us at least some shred of information about how injured players are doing.

We are, of course, locked into the statuses of quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent, both of whom are dealing with injuries, and running back Kyle Monangai, who unexpectedly did not take part in practice on Wednesday.

Here's the full estimated injury report from the Bears on Thursday, and what the participation levels mean for each player's chances of suiting up on Monday night.

Bears Thursday injury report

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Caleb Williams (hamstring): Did not practice

QB Tyson Bagent (concussion): Did not practice

RB Kyle Monangai (knee): Did not practice

DB Tyrique Stevenson (hamstring): Did not practice

DL Grady Jarrett (rest): Did not practice

K Cairo Santos (right hip): Did not practice

LB Noah Sewell (Achilles): Limited practice (PUP)

DL Shemar Turner (knee): Limited practice (PUP)

Again, this injury report was an estimation.

The new additions this week are Williams, Bagent, Stevenson, Santos, Sewell and Turner.

Monangai isn't technically a new addition because he was on the injury report last week, but he had a hamstring injury instead, so this is a new issue for him.

The only surprise from that group is Santos, as we knew all of the other players would be on the injury report after recent updates.

Santos' lack of participation puts his Week 3 status in doubt, but given the fact the Bears didn't sign a kicker to the practice squad among their roster moves or work out a kicker on Thursday is a positive sign he'll be able to go.

Stevenson was labeled as week-to-week by head coach Ben Johnson, so he is in danger of missing more than one game because of his hamstring injury.

Turner and Sewell are in their 21-day return window from the PUP list and won't be eligible to return until after Week 4. A limited practice puts them on track to be ready when eligible.

One name not on the injury report is Ozzy Trapilo, who appears set to return to action. It'll be interesting to see if the Bears decide to insert him into the starting lineup over Braxton Jones.

What this means for Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The estimated lack of participation for Williams puts the Bears quarterback on track to sit out in Week 3. Johnson said early in the week that he did not expect Williams to practice, so it's no surprise.

"I don't believe he will," Johnson said of Williams practicing this week.

However, Johnson doubled-down on his belief that Williams is able to recover faster "than the average human being," so he's certainly not ruling out the former No. 1 overall pick yet.

"He gets back - he has in the past - a lot faster than what people can anticipate and so I'm not putting a timeline on this. We’re going to say week to week. He's going to attack this with everything that he knows," Johnson added.

At this rate, we would expect Williams to be questionable, at best, when the Bears drop their final injury report on Saturday, but the most likely scenario seems to be he will sit on Monday night.

As for Bagent, his status remains up in the air. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler did report that Bagent is "doing well," so he might be able to get right in time for Monday night. If he and Williams can't suit up, it'll be Case Keenum time.

What this means for Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai made a trip to the injury tent during the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, although he was able to return to action after that.

Given the fact that he was an estimated non-participant Thursday, Monangai's status is now in question for Monday night. The Bears will put out two more injury reports this week, with the one on Saturday including designations.

The good news for Monangai, as is the case with everyone else who is injured, he has an extra day to get right this week.