Training camp is just around the corner, and the Chicago Bears are preparing to accomplish something this franchise hasn't seen in 20 years: back-to-back seasons with a playoff appearance. If they can pull it off, they'll prove that their awakening on offense in 2025 was no fluke and that this team is a legit contender.

But not every player currently on the roster will be around to see what happens. Before the regular seasons begins, roughly 40 players will have to be released, and we already have a good idea of which players are in serious danger of not making the cut. Who's firmly on the roster bubble? Let's take a look, starting with a cornerback who had arguably the worst moment of the 2024 NFL season.

For brevity's sake, I won't include any players who I think have virtually no shot of making the roster, such as Kiran Amegadjie, or players who seem like pretty safe bets.

1. Tyrique Stevenson - In, just barely

Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson celebrates after breaking up a pass at Lambeau Field. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 'Fail Mary' that broke the 2024 Bears was a blackmark on the entire team, but especially on cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. He was seen taunting Commanders fans in the seats of Northwest Stadium on the game's final play, even after the ball was snapped. Then, as Jayden Daniels uncorked a bomb towards the endzone, Stevenson left his assignment to make a play on the ball, resulting in the ball being tipped up and backwards into the waiting arms of wide receiver Noah Brown.

Stevenson's tenure with the Bears was already shaky before that moment, and he hasn't seemed to recover since. Even last year when injuries plagued the Bears' cornerback room, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen turned to the former Vikings practice squad castoff Nahshon Wright.

To make matters worse, Stevenson's rough OTA performance has opened the door for rookie Malik Muhammad to claim the final starting cornerback spot. However, Stevenson brings plenty of experience to the table, and even if he's only a role player, I expect him to just make the final cut.

2. Jordan van den Berg - Out, but signs to the practice squad

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets DL Jordan van den Berg rushes the passer. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' hype for Jordan van den Berg may have been through the roof shortly after the 2026 NFL draft, but production must eventually replace hype, and that's what the sixth-round rookie hasn't shown yet. He was still a raw player even after college, and even though the Bears can't afford to be picky with their defensive line, that doesn't mean they can give a coveted roster spot to just anyone.

In all likelihood, van den Berg will be cut and then signed back to the practice squad where he can continue to develop his game and potentially be called up in case of an injury. Which was probably the plan for him all along.

3. Jahdae Walker - In

Chicago Bears WR Jahdae Walker celebrates after a touchdown at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahdae Walker went from an undrafted afterthought at wide receiver to making a huge play for the Bears in one of their biggest games of the 2025 season. As great as that play was, however, it doesn't change the fact that Walker is still extremely limited as a receiver. The first three spots are locked up by Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Kalif Raymond. The fourth spot will likely go to the speedy rookie Zavion Thomas.

That leaves just two spots up for grabs, and Walker will face stiff competition, most notably from 2025 training camp standout JP Richardson and veteran Scotty Miller. However, I will give Walker the edge over Richardson.

4. Ruben Hyppolite II - Out

Chicago Bears LB Ruben Hyppolite II answers questions after rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it too early to give up on Hyppolite after just one season? Maybe. But he was a massive reach in the fourth-round of the 2025 NFL draft and has done nothing since then to make us wonder if he's a hidden gem. I could see the front office and coaching staff wanting to give him one more shot at validating their trust in him, but I can't imagine he does well enough in training camp to beat out his competitors, mainly Jack Sanborn, who returned to the Bears after one season in Dallas, D'Marco Jackson, and rookie Keyshaun Elliott.