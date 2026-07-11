Predicting Chicago Bears' Most Surprising Roster Cuts Before Training Camp

We are just a little over two weeks away from the start of Chicago Bears training camp, when the team will continue its preparation for the start of the season while also evaluating players for the team's 53-man roster.

All Bears players will report by July 28 and Chicago will have all of training camp and the preseason to figure out who should stay and who should go, and cuts will be finalized by Aug. 30.

As we patiently wait for the next big event on the offseason calendar, we're predicting some surprise cuts for Chicago.

Ruben Hyppolite

Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 2025 fourth-round pick, Hyppolite, who was widely viewed as a reach when he was drafted, failed to prove doubters wrong during his rookie campaign.

Hyppolite played in just seven games (one start) and was a healthy scratch more often than not, even in the face of injury woes at the position. That showed a clear lack of faith in the 24-year-old.

Outside of missing minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, there hasn't been any talk about Hyppolite this offseason and that's not a good sign for his chances of sticking in Chicago.

The Bears have three linebackers locked-in to the 53-man roster with Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards and D'Marco Jackson, and 2026 fifth-rounder Keyshaun Elliott should make the cut, too.

That leaves one spot, at most, for Hyppolite to make the cut, and he'll have legit competition for that spot with guys like Tony Fields, Jon Rhattigan, Jack Sanborn and Nephi Sewell.

The Bears ditching a fourth-round pick after just one season would amount to a surprise, and it's a very real possibility.

Jedrick Wills

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. | USA TODAY Sports

Wills' career has been a major disappointment due to injury and poor play, but the Bears afforded him an opportunity to rebound in a big way upon signing the former first-round pick in free agency.

Wills was inked to offer more competition at left tackle with Ozzy Trapilo on the shelf due to injury. However, Wills is not in a good spot on that front, as Braxton Jones is the clear favorite before training camp and it's clearly his job to lose.

That means Wills will have to battle it out for a backup job if he wants to make the roster, and he doesn't exactly face stiff competition for the role.

But there is still no guarantee he wins one, and there are a few paths for Wills to miss the cut: ineffective play and injury.

Wills going from a potential starter to unemployed would be one of the more surprising turn of events for the Bears' offseason.

Jordan van den Berg

Former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We normally wouldn't consider a sixth-round pick a surprise roster cut, as late-round selections always face an uphill climb.

However, there has been no shortage of hype for van den Berg due to his elite athleticism, and it has been assumed he has a better chance than most late-round picks to make the cut considering how shaky things are upfront for Chicago.

The Georgia Tech product saw some struggles in minicamp, and more specifically with his get-off, which was a reminder that van den Berg still has plenty of development to do before he can be trusted in any kind of role.

If nothing changes in training camp, the win-now Bears aren't likely to be keen on using a roster spot on a guy who may not see the field at all and could opt for a veteran over the rookie instead.