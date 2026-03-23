Instant Grade: Seahawks Sign Jaxon Smith-Njigba Extension

Seattle Seahawks fans are waking up excited on Monday morning after star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $168.6 million.

The deal makes Smith-Njigba the highest-paid receiver in the NFL and keeps him with the Seahawks until the end of the 2031 campaign. Smith-Njigba will play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2026 and his accepted fifth-year option in 2027, which means the extension itself won't kick in until the 2028 campaign.

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While this wasn't a move the Seahawks had to make, the team kept up to its promise of taking care of its own this offseason. Now Smith-Njigba can continue to build his roots in the pacific northwest as the Seahawks hope to enjoy a lot more success after winning the Super Bowl.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gets Well-Deserved Extension

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after a first down. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

As the leading receiver in the league last season, it makes sense for Smith-Njigba to make the most money out of anyone in the position. In 2025, Smith-Njigba caught 119 passes for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of his three-year career in the league. He has 282 receptions, 3,551 yards, and 20 total touchdowns.

Last spring, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals received a similar contract at four years, $160 million after he led the league in receiving with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns in the 2024 season. While Chase had more touchdowns, Smith-Njigba led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl, making him the perfect candidate to reset the market.

Out of his $168.6 million, he will have $120 million in guarantees while the other portion of the contract comes in bonuses.

There is a good chance Smith-Njigba won't last long as the league's highest-paid receiver. Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nakua is also seeking a new contract extension. Now that JSN has set the market, it allows the division rival to possibly make a larger sum of money on his next deal.

Smith-Njigba has stated in the past that he doesn't care about making the highest-paid salary, but rather that he just wants to be paid what he is deserved. It's safe to say after the season he just had with the Seahawks that he is deserving of every penny that is coming his way.

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