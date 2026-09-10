Bears' Thursday Injury Report Features Concerning New Addition

A new name appeared on the Chicago Bears' injury report ahead of their Week 1 season opener against the Carolina Panthers, and it's a player they can ill afford to lose. Safety Xavier Woods was reportedly limited in Thursday's practice with the given reason being a groin issue. This has to be concerning to the fans, considering that Woods already suffered a groin injury in the Bears' Week 1 preseason game.

Xavier Woods joins Rome Odunze as critical starters who could be questionable for Sunday

Chicago Bears safety Xavier Woods attempts to tackle the ball-carrier. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday's list comes after a short injury update on Wednesday that featured only Tyson Bagent as a Did Not Practice (DNP), while Ozzy Trapilo and Rome Odunze were both limited. Trapilo will not be playing on Sunday as he continues to rehab the injury he sustained in January, though he is closing in on returning to action for the Bears. Bagent's back is certainly a concern at this point, but barring a catastrophic turn of events, he wouldn't even see the field in Carolina anyway.

Odunze is a different story. He left practice early last week with an injury that first appeared serious, though it was later reported that there were no major concerns. However, Odunze already spent most of last season battling injuries, including a midseason foot injury that derailed what was potentially an All-Pro season. The last thing both he and the Bears need is another nagging issue that slows him down.

And now the Bears also have to wonder whether Woods will be available on defense. The team signed Woods to a one-year deal after they got hit with a worst-case scenario injury update on safety Coby Bryant, who is expected to miss most of the season. If Woods can't go on Sunday, or if the team is forced to put him on a snap count, the Bears' secondary will be perilously thin.

The Bears are already short on viable options in the secondary

Chicago Bears DB Cam Lewis pursues the ball-carrier in a preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Woods is unable to go on Sunday, the Bears will have to cobble together a capable secondary. Veteran defensive back Cam Lewis could be an option to start in place of Woods, but he's currently listed as the starting nickel cornerback on the team's official depth chart. The Bears would then have to elevate fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad to that spot.

Alternatively, the Bears could turn to undrafted rookie free agent Skyler Thomas, but that would leave them with two rookies as their starting safeties for the season opener. Hardly an ideal situation, even if Dillon Thieneman was considered the biggest Round 1 heist of the 2026 NFL draft.