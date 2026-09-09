Rome Odunze and More Chicago Bears Injury Updates From Wednesday

The Chicago Bears did not practice on Wednesday afternoon, but they did release an estimated injury report.

The Bears typically practice on Wednesdays when they have a game on Sunday like they do this week, but because the Bears decided to practice on Tuesday, they took Wednesday off.

The Bears' first official (and estimated) injury report featured three players, including quarterback Tyson Bagent, wide receiver Rome Odunze and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo.

Here's the latest on all three players.

Rome Odunze injury update

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) signs autographs during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze was listed as an estimated limited participant on the injury report Wednesday with a calf injury This is the first confirmation we've gotten about what he's dealing with.

Odunze was injured at practice last week and has not taken part in a session since. Head coach Ben Johnson labeled the third-year wideout as "more day-to-day" and revealed he did not practice Tuesday, according to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

While we will obviously have to keep monitoring the injury report the rest of the week, the fact that Odunze was listed as limited at least gives hope he can suit up in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

Odunze is slated to be Caleb Williams' No. 1 target this season, but he's going to have ample competition for targets from guys like Colston Loveland and Luther Burden.

Injury was an issue for the 24-year-old last season after he missed five games with a foot issue. He ultimately finished the campaign with 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns.

Ozzy Trapilo injury update

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trapilo, who is still ramping up in his return from a torn patellar tendon, was also listed as an estimated limited participant.

Johnson has repeatedly said that Trapilo is moving in the right direction in his quest to return to full strength, but the Bears haven't offered up a timeline for him.

Johnson announced on Tuesday that Braxton Jones will be the starter at left tackle for Week 1, which was expected after he was the clear front-runner for the job all offseason.

Johnson did note, however, that the position, like all positions, will continue to be evaluated, so Jones isn't set in stone.

Tyson Bagent injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) celebrates his run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent was the only Bears player estimated as a non-participant, and the reason is a back injury, which is a new issue for him.

Bagent missed one of the Bears' preseason games because of a hamstring injury earlier in the offseason. It isn't clear when he suffered this injury.

This now leaves Bagent's status up in the air. If he can't go, Case Keenum will step into the QB2 role behind Caleb Williams.

Bagent finished off his preseason strong after lighting up the Tennessee Titans in the exhibition finale by completing 17-of-18 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He'll serve as the QB2 this season as long as he's healthy.