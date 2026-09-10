Ozzy Trapilo Approaching Big Step Toward Return to Action For Chicago Bears

One player we're monitoring as the Chicago Bears get ready to play their 2026 season-opener against the Carolina Panthers Sunday is offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo.

Trapilo ruptured his patellar tendon during last season's playoffs but was able to make a faster-than-expected recovery after just seven months when he was activated off the PUP list in training camp and returned to practice on a limited basis.

The Bears' first injury report dropped on Wednesday, and on it the second-year tackle was listed as a limited participant, which was no surprise as he continues to ramp up.

However, offensive line coach Dan Roushar provided good news on Thursday when he revealed Trapilo would return to team drills soon, which will amount to a huge step forward in his quest to return to action.

"I think we're getting closer (to team drills). We've done post-work with him on bodies. It's certainly different than actually going out there and putting it all together, but I've been really encouraged with what he's done so far," Roushar said, per Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears.

Roushar has no doubt that once Trapilo gets back to 100% after his ramp-up, he's going to return to the form that had many believing he was the left tackle of the future in 2025.

"Once he starts practicing, you're going to see the same player," Roushar said, per Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune. "Like we've talked about, we'd rather be a day too late than a day too early with him on the field."

Will Ozzy Trapilo start when ready?

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before his injury last season, it looked like the Bears had found their long-term left tackle in Trapilo, so one has to wonder if the 2025 second-round pick will be inserted into the starting lineup once he feels ready to take the field.

For now, the Bears have already named Braxton Jones the starter for Week 1, which was the expectation all along.

But we know that situation is not set in stone, and not just because we saw Jones get benched last season. Head coach Ben Johnson made it clear the team will continue to evaluate things into the season, as the Bears do at all positions.

"It's every position that's being evaluated," he said. "He's got to earn that, Braxton does, as do all the players that are going to be active on game day. They've got to earn it. They've got to show us that they deserve to be out there. That's how we go about it in this building, and I think they understand that."

The Bears will have an interesting situation on their hands if Jones plays at a high level. In that scenario, we think the Bears will stick with Jones until he falters.

Regardless of what they do, if Jones plays well and Trapilo gets back to 100% while that's going on, the Bears will have a good problem on their hands.