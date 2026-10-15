Bears Thursday Injury Report: Kyle Monangai in Serious Doubt, Caleb Williams Still on Track

After an estimated injury report on Wednesday, the Chicago Bears put out a real one on Thursday and it offered more good news for Caleb Williams, but more bad news for Kyle Monangai.

For the first time since his injury, Williams logged a legitimate full practice for the Bears on Thursday, which continues to keep him on track to return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Williams' return will be a huge lift for Chicago coming off a terrible loss to the Green Bay Packers that saw both Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum struggle.

Unfortunately, the news wasn't as good for Monangai. Here's the latest on him and more from the Bears' Thursday injury report.

Bears Thursday injury report

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Grady Jarrett (rest): Did not participate

OL Joe Thuney (rest): Did not participate

LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring): Did not participate

LB Keyshaun Elliott (quad): Did not participate

RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe): Did not participate

DL Dayo Odeyingbo (quad): Did not participate

DB Tyrique Stevenson (hip): Limited participation

DB Kyler Gordon: Full participation

QB Caleb Williams: Full participation

The only difference from Wednesday are the additions of Thuney and Jarrett, but their absences were just rest-related, so no concerns there.

What it all means

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two straight days of full practice means Williams is well on his way to making his return in Week 6. In fact, it would be shocking if he doesn't play at this point.

When asked about his Week 6 status after practice, Williams said he did not know if he was definitely playing yet and he still has some tests to go through before he is cleared.

"Before you start asking, (I) do not know if I'm playing yet," Williams said.

“It’s been frustrating. It’s been challenging. It’s been a learning curve for me," Williams told reporters.

The fact that Monangai was not able to take part in practice yet again is a clear indication he's in serious trouble of missing another game.

It'll be interesting to see how the Bears replace Monangai if he can't play once again. Roschon Johnson was not good beind D'Andre Swift last week and perhaps the Bears should be considering either Zavier Scott or Salvon Ahmed.

As is the case with Monangai, T.J. Edwards and Keyshaun Elliott look like they are heading for an absence this week. It would be Elliott's second straight if he is ruled out. Odeyingbo was also among the non-participants again, but we already know the veteran is likely to miss time, Ben Johnson said.

In the secondary, Stevenson is looking like a slightly better than 50/50 proposition to play, and Gordon continues to practice fully, something he has been doing since being designated to return.

That would suggest Gordon will play in Week 6, but Johnson did hint the Bears could take all 21 days of his window before activating him.

The Bears will drop their final injury report of the week on Friday, complete with designations.