The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will square off in Week 12 on Thanksgiving in what could be the best game of the entire slate this week.

This matchup between Chicago and Detroit is a fantasy football dream, with both offenses ranking inside the top 10 in rushing yards and points, and inside the top 15 in passing yards.

As a result, we're expecting a lot of production from both teams in what could be an exciting contest that features a lot of points.

Now, a look at how we're handling the Bears' top offensive players in fantasy football, including Caleb Williams, Kyle Monangai, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, D'Andre Swift and Colston Loveland.

Kyle Monangai start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before his injury, Monangai was an every-week starter, ranking as RB13 overall over the first four weeks, according to Fantasy Pros.

But upon his return last week, Monangai only saw eight carries and turned them into just 18 scoreless yards. He also only saw one target that he failed to bring in.

While that kind of workload is a concern on the surface, he was also in his first game back and chances are the Bears were just easing him back in, especially with a quick turnaround for the following game this week.

We expect Monangai's workload to increase, and it could even be a bigger one than Swift, who isn't expected to be punished for his fumble last week but could still see a reduced workload in favor of Monangai getting more work since Monangai has been the more effective back when on the field this season.

Now, temper expectations here, because the Lions are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, per CBS Sports.

But in a game that could be a shootout, there should be ample scoring opportunities for Monangai, which will offset what might be a lackluster yardage output in Week 12.

Verdict: Start

D'Andre Swift start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time Swift fumbled in a game before Week 12, which was Week 4, head coach Ben Johnson benched him for the entire second half of the game.

While there's a concern that Johnson might punish him again, the Bears head coach did say he doesn't plan on doing that, but that doesn't mean Swift won't see a reduced workload.

That said, we have to take Johnson's word for it right now, and that means our lineup decision is based on what Swift has done the entire season, and the matchup.

Entering Week 12, Swift ranks as RB12 overall, which puts him on the RB2 map and makes him a weekly starter in all formats. Again, the matchup isn't great here, but touchdown opportunities could be plentiful and that's enough to not be too scared about this matchup.

Verdict: Start

Luther Burden start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) catches a pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden has emerged as the Bears' best wide receiver this season and has already surpassed his production from his rookie year.

In terms of fantasy points, Burden ranks as WR15, which means he's a WR2 and no-brainer starter each and every week.

Adding to the optimism about starting Burden, the Lions are giving up the 11th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season and there should be plenty of scoring on Thursday.

Burden has been a regular in your lineup all season long and that should not change in Week 12.

Verdict: Start

Caleb Williams start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams hasn't been great in his last two games, but he still ranks as QB12 overall in fantasy points per game and this week is a fantastic get-right spot.

Only one team in the NFL is giving up more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season than the Lions, and we are expecting a shootout between two potent offenses.

Another avenue for points is Williams' legs. Not only is he a mobile quarterback, but the Lions are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per contest to signal-callers.

Williams is an easy start this week.

Verdict: Start

Colston Loveland start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland's yardage production continues to be a disappointment, as we saw last week, but he has been finding pay dirt more often, with three touchdowns in his last five games.

Overall, Loveland ranks as TE10, and TE13 in fantasy points per game, which makes him an every-week starter in 12-team leagues.

As we've tirelessly noted throughout this article, the Lions-Bears contest has major shootout potential and that means plenty of slinging and scoring.

Detroit is also ceding the most fantasy points per contest to tight ends. You definitely can't sit Loveland this week.

Verdict: Start

Rome Odunze start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) reacts as tight end Colston Loveland scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze was supposed to be the Bears' No. 1 wide receiver this year, but that title is now owned by Burden, as Odunze has taken a back seat to Chicago's clear top option.

As a result, Odunze ranks as WR44 overall in fantasy points per game, which makes him a matchup-based fantasy asset.

The matchup here is a good one, and for multiple reasons. Not only are we expecting plenty of points from both teams, but the Lions are permitting the 11th-most fantasy points per game to wideouts.

If there was ever a week that Odunze should be in your flex spot, this is the one.

Verdict: Start

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