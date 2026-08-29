Bears-Titans Live Steam, Start Time & TV Info For NFL Preseason Week 3

The Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans will square off in what will be the final preseason game of the entire NFL exhibition schedule on Saturday night.

Chicago and Tennessee got acquainted with one another during the week, when the two teams took part in a joint practice that no doubt left some bad blood, as multiple fights broke out. It'll be interesting to see if that bad blood spills over into the game.

Once this preseason to contest is in the books, both Chicago and Tennessee will have to make roster cuts with the aim of whittling down their offseason rosters from 90 to 53 players.

Here's everything you need to know in order to watch the Titans-Bears contest on Saturday night.

How to watch Bears vs. Titans

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) plants to throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026

Start Time: 5:00 p.m. CT

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Nissan Stadium

TV Channel: NFL Network (national) | FOX 32 (local)

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited | ChicagoBears.com | Chicago Bears App | NFL+ (out of market)

Radio: ESPN Chicago | NFL+

What's at stake?

Chicago Bears cornerback Cam Lewis (21) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen if the Bears' cemented starters will play in this contest, but the players who really have something on the line on Saturday night are those fighting for starting and top backup jobs, and roster spots in general.

The starting competitions that were not decided going into this week were the left tackle and safety jobs, head coach Ben Johnson revealed on Tuesday.

"I don't know that we are 100% sold on who that guy's going to be for Carolina yet (in Week 1)," Johnson said of left tackle.

Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills have been competing at left tackle this offseason, although Jones has been the clear favorite after seeing the vast majority of the reps at the position during OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

One interesting wrinkle there is that Ozzy Trapilo has been activated off the PUP list sooner than expected and he could throw a wrench into Jones' starting opportunity if he's ready to play by Week 1, which hasn't been confirmed yet.

At safety, Dillon Thieneman is locked in, but the starter next to him hasn't been solidified, Johnson added. Cam Lewis projects as the favorite after he has been the main replacement at safety since the Coby Bryant injury.

Veteran Xavier Woods is also in the mix, and Elijah Hicks might be a late entrant into the competition after he saw reps with the ones upon his return to practice this week after being activated off the PUP list.

With the exception of quarterback and specialists, every other position on the team could have have at least one depth spot available for the taking.