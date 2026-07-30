Bears Working on Kyler Gordon Contingency Plan By Giving 4 Players Slot CB Reps

The Chicago Bears are hoping for more stability in the slot in 2026 after Kyler Gordon was forced to miss all but three games during the 2025 campaign.

However, things are off to an ominous start on that front. Gordon is dealing with a calf injury that kept him out the entire spring and forced his placement on the physically unable to perform list at the outset of training camp.

Head coach Ben Johnson was clearly frustrated by Gordon's absence at OTAs, and general manager Ryan Poles wasn't shy about admitting his own frustration in his first training camp presser earlier this week.

"All hands on deck to get him back," Poles said of Gordon. "Coach alluded to it before in terms of his availability or the lack there of. Obviously, he's frustrated. We're frustrated."

The Bears didn't offer a timeline for Gordon's return, but regardless of when he'll be back, Chicago needs to have a contingency plan just in case there's a repeat of 2025 with Gordon's injury issues.

During the first training camp practice on Wednesday, we got a look at the players who could step in.

Bears' slot cornerback candidates

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones (33) leaves the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before practice, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen noted that the Bears would be giving multiple players a look in the slot, and he was true to his word.

According to CHGO Sports' Adam Jahns, the Bears gave looks to Jaylon Jones, Cam Lewis, Josh Blackwell and Malik Muhammad.

"As promised by Bears DC Dennis Allen, there were different players at nickel back with Kyler Gordon sidelined. Jaylon Jones played with the starters in team periods, while Cam Lewis took over in 7-on-7," Jahns said. "Josh Blackwell and rookie Malik Muhammad also got reps at nickel back."

Jones was getting a ton of first-team looks in the slot during the spring and Lewis has a lot of experience at the position with 493 career snaps there during his time with the Buffalo Bills.

Muhammad, who is also a candidate for the No. 2 cornerback job against Tyrique Stevenson, had limited experience in the slot in college with just 38 snaps there. Blackwell has a fair amount of experience with 219 career slot snaps, but he had just two in 2025.

Based on how the reps were divvied up, we'd consider Jones and Lewis the early favorites to secure the top backup job behind Gordon, but there's still a long way to go before anyone is cemented in that role.