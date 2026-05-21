Ben Johnson Is Getting All-Time Hype and the Bears Need Him to Deliver

In case you needed a reminder about just how high expectations are for Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, just listen to what some people around the NFL are saying about him.

On an episode of The Athletic Football Show, Robert Mays said he has been hearing "wild s***" about the Bears head coach from people who have coached with and against Johnson.

Mays noted that there are some people who believe that Johnson is "going to be one of the greatest coaches of all time."

"I had a coach that's worked with him say to me in Indy when we were sitting there, and he said this so matter of factly, it was kind of jarring to me," Mays said. "And (the coach) goes, 'Yeah, he's going to be one of the greatest coaches of all time.'"

Can Ben Johnson deliver?

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Before he was the head coach of the Bears, Johnson was widely viewed as one of the best offensive minds in the sport while serving as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator.

Johnson oversaw multiple elite offenses with the Lions and his innovation and genius play-calling was on full display over his three seasons as Detroit's coordinator.

Fast forward to 2025 and Johnson led the Bears to 11 wins, an NFC North crown, and a playoff win. It was the best season in Chicago since 2018, when the team won 12 games.

We also saw clear progress for quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense as a whole.

Everything Johnson has touched so far during his coaching career has turned into gold and it's not hard to see why the opinion of him is so high.

If we were to place a bet on which coach will be the next one to be elevated into that legendary head coach category, it would be Johnson, hands down.

What's next for Johnson and the Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams. | David Banks-Imagn Images

First things first, the Bears have to get over the hump and make it back to the playoffs.

Doing so would separate Johnson from other recent Bears head coaches who have failed to make the playoffs in back-to-back years since the Bears last did so in 2005 and 2006.

After what transpired last season, the Bears should have Super Bowl aspirations, but simply making a deeper playoff run would amount to progress for Chicago.

Johnson will elevate himself to legendary status if he can win just one Super Bowl with the Bears, but he's going to have to win multiple if he wants legendary status in NFL history.

Easier said than done, of course, but at his current trajectory, it's not crazy to think Johnson can get it done.