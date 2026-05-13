Ben Johnson Once Blasted Jarvis Landry, Declared He’d Be in Hall of Fame as Coach

Most coaches have their sights set on winning a Super Bowl. It's the ultimate goal for every team each year. However, some have their sights set on something much higher. Some want to be in the Hall of Fame when they hang up the play sheet.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson firmly belongs in the latter category. Retired wide receiver Leonte Carroo, who played under Johnson for three years in Miami, spoke on his coaching style and gave him a glowing review in the process.

Leonte Carroo on his experience with Bears HC Ben Johnson:



“[He ripped Jarvis Landry] then points at himself and goes “I know I’m going to be in a gold jacket… I know that about me.”

…Then he would leave the facility at 1AM and be back at five.”



Johnson was an assistant. pic.twitter.com/mZ0c5250K7 — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) May 12, 2026

Johnson knew he would be in the Hall of Fame... when he was still coaching the Dolphins' receivers. Caroo got drafted in 2016. He played three years in Miami. This exchange wouldn't have occurred any later than 2018, which was also Johnson's final year in Miami. That was also the only season where he wasn't an assistant WR coach (a fact that becomes even funnier if he chewed out Jarvin Landry before that point).

Notably, it was also a full four years before Johnson even began calling plays in Detroit. He clearly wasn't afraid to lay his cards on the table.

Only 29 head coaches have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Only 24 coaches broke the barrier when Johnson made his proclamation. The best of the best. The ones who revolutionized the game. Johnson thinks he can reach that status, and he has held that mindset long before the opinion held any weight.

He and Caleb Williams are on a very similar wavelength

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Johnson isn't the only one at Halas Hall who holds himself to an incredibly high standard. Quarterback Caleb Williams also has an immeasurable amount of belief in his abilities. That shared confidence is partially what makes their partnership so dangerous.

Williams made waves when he said that he wanted to one day surpass Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl rings as a rookie. He made the goal his phone screensaver. It's hard not to see the similarities between that goal and Johnson saying he expected to one day be enshrined in Canton back when he was practically making minimum wage for NFL coaching standards.

They both seemed to bring out the best in each other last season. It's still (very) early to make definitive statements on either of their proclamations at this point, but there's no denying that they got off to a good start in their partnership. They turned the Bears into must-see TV in 2025.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Johnson has already ascended to one of the league's best playcallers and offensive masterminds. He'll have to take the next step and win a Super Bowl or two before he can reach the ultimate mountaintop that he hopes to one day land on.

With that said, for the first time in a long time, the future appears very bright in the Windy City. The shared mindset of the quarterback and head coach is the main reason for that optimism. Neither of them has any intentions of falling short of the finish line, and their finish line appears to be much further down the road than most in their position.