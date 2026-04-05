Bears' Caleb Williams Doubles Down on Winning Multiple Super Bowls

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is no stranger to controversy, whether it's football related or otherwise. Before he even took his first snap as an NFL quarterback, he caused a social media stir when the home screen on his cellphone showed his goal of winning eight Super Bowl titles, one more than the greatest of all time, Tom Brady.

More recently, Williams' application to trademark his Iceman nickname ignited an uproar. Some people, such as sports commentator Skip Bayless, accused him of stealing the nickname, but Williams has since set the record straight when it comes to George Gervin, who is considered the original Iceman. Williams just wants to control the merchandise being made with his likeness, name, and nickname, just like any good businessman would do.

It's that keen business sense that has caused some people to (baselessly) believe that Williams may not be as dedicated to the sport of football as his peers. Some people look at the investment group he's already formed and the fact that Williams openly talks about his business plans for life after football and assume that he doesn't have the kind of passion that drove Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and other legends to become champions.

Nothing could be further from the truth, and Williams has made that very clear. In a recent interview with Front Office Sports, Williams said that his life is "95% football, and then there's like a small 5% for those eight months [of the offseason]." He went even further to say, "We're here to complete a goal by the end of the year, each year, and that's to win Super Bowls. That's always first, that's always second, that's always third... that's how it goes in our building, and that's how it's going to go, I would say, until I'm out of the building."

"We're here to complete a goal by the end of the year, of each year, and that's to win Super Bowls."



Bears QB Caleb Williams tells FOS how he keeps football first as he balances other areas of life like business and family. pic.twitter.com/YjuxJR1Jdb — Front Office Sports News (@FOS_News_) April 5, 2026

Caleb Williams has the same drive to win as every other Super Bowl champion

It was always a ridiculous narrative to suggest that Williams doesn't care about winning, or that football is a secondary concern. In fact, one of the things that haters and internet trolls used as a reason to doubt Williams was when he cried on his mother's shoulder after a loss to Washington in 2023 that effectively ended USC's season, but that should have been proof of how badly Williams wants to win.

During the Bears' miraculous Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, Williams was caught on camera screaming an expletive at his teammates for not doing their jobs correctly. It was the same kind of outburst Chicago Bulls fans saw routinely from Michael Jordan, and it came from the same impulse: a deep and intense desire to win.

bro when I saw this I loved it. caleb has it



pic.twitter.com/Qaon5bhTZL — Payton Halas (@PaytonHalas) January 12, 2026

The Bottom Line

Yes, Caleb Williams has a life outside of football that includes several business ventures, but being a businessman in no way takes away from his competitive spirit. In fact, having a life outside of football was a priority that Ben Johnson had for Caleb Williams this offseason in order to preserve that competitive spirit and not become consumed by burnout. Having those business ventures in the offseason is all part of his development plan, but Williams' eyes are still on the main prize.

Targeting eight Super Bowls was much more than some shtick for Williams to go viral. It was a metaphor for Williams' football goals: to become the greatest quarterback who ever lived. That's the legacy he wants, and if the Bears continue to surround him with talented, motivated players, I believe he has a real chance of reaching that goal.