Ben Johnson Knows Which QB Will Start for Bears in Week 4, But He's Not Telling

The Chicago Bears have a good problem on their hands ahead of their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. After a Week 3 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears appear to have two backup quarterbacks who can play winning football, and there's some uncertainty as to which one should start on Sunday. Actually, there was uncertainty. Head coach Ben Johnson seems to have already decided who will get the start, but he's not telling us who that is.

According to a post from ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Johnson told the media in his Wednesday press conference that the coaching staff has already decided on 'the direction' they're going to go in regard to their Week 4 starting quarterback, saying, "We'll be in good shape for Sunday."

In fact, Johnson even alluded to the possibility that Caleb Williams could start. "We’ve got 3 guys and we’ll work through the week and see where we’re at," Johnson told the media, which came shortly after he reported that Williams is "getting better every single day", according to a post from Bears reporter Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Ben Johnson is right to keep his cards close to his vest

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson during a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson's vague answers to questions should come as no surprise. There's no reason to reveal to the New York Jets which quarterback they should prepare to face, especially when there's a legitimate debate between at least two quarterbacks with very different styles of play. An intense debate is raging amongst Bears fans and analysts alike whether Case Keenum or Tyson Bagent should start in Week 4, with good arguments supporting each one.

And while it's true that Williams could technically start on Sunday if he's healed faster than expected from his Grade 2 hamstring injury, putting him back in action so soon would be an unnecessarily reckless move. It's not like we're in late December and the Bears are fighting for a playoff spot, after all. It's only Week 4, and the Bears are hoping to have Williams at 100% for the final half of the season.

That leaves Keenum and Bagent as the most likely options. I lean towards Bagent, only because I wouldn't expect Keenum to get away with as many risky plays as he did on Monday. Plus, there's no tape available on how Bagent looks in Ben Johnson's offense, an advantage that worked greatly in Keenum's favor against the Eagles.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears QB Case Keenum celebrates after a win at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily for the Bears, it really shouldn't matter who starts at quarterback this week. The Jets aren't exactly a title contender like the Eagles, and they're pretty banged up themselves. We already know that Keenum can be trusted to play an efficient game, and Bagent will likely be able to do the same.

For Bears fans who are dying to know which quarterback they're going to see on Sunday, you're going to have to just sit tight and wait until a few hours before kickoff. I have a feeling we won't know for certain until we can see which quarterback is out there warming up with the starters.