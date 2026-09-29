Game Balls for Bears’ Wild Week 3 Upset Win Over Eagles

The Chicago Bears pulled off a stunning Black Friday upset of the Philadelphia Eagles last year, and they’ve just done it again in Week 3 of the 2026 season. Despite being down to their third-string quarterback thanks to Caleb Williams’ hamstring injury and Tyson Bagent’s concussion earlier in the week, the Bears rode third-string quarterback Case Keenum to a dominant 27-7 victory.

With this win, the Bears move to 2-1 on the season and keep themselves firmly in the division race, though still a game behind the Minnesota Vikings. There’s plenty of praise to go around for this one, and plenty of blame for some frustrating moments, too. But that’s for tomorrow’s analysis. For now, let’s hand out some game balls.

Case Keenum

Chicago Bears QB Case Keenum passes against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This first game ball goes to the man of the hour. Keenum was tossed into the deep end of the pool on Monday, forced to make his first start in three years against a brutal Eagles’ defense. Just keeping the Bears competitive was going to be a tall task, but he surpassed even the most optimistic expectations.

Keenum did exactly what I said he needed to in my Week 3 keys to victory and it resulted in a huge win for the Bears. The wily 14-year veteran was sharp, poised in the pocket, and made some big-time throws as he completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown on a QB sneak in the fourth quarter, his first rushing touchdown since 2019.

Dillon Thieneman

Chicago Bears S Dillon Thieneman intercepts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welcome to the NFL, Mr. Thieneman! The rookie safety got his first career interception tonight, and it was a big one. The Eagles had driven to the Bears’ one-yard line with Andy Dalton filling in as Jalen Hurts was evaluated for a concussion. On third-and-goal, Dalton fired the ball into the endzone but Thieneman read it the whole way and hauled it in.

With that pick, Thieneman earns his first game ball of the season, the first of what will hopefully be many for the No. 25 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Luther Burden III

Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took three weeks, but we finally saw a breakout game for Burden, and for that he earned this last game ball. The second-year receiver hauled in seven of his 11 targets for 61 yards and a tough touchdown, his first of the season. Burden took a big step towards making himself the Bears' WR1 for the 2026 season, especially after Rome Odunze dropped an easy touchdown in the first half.

Up next for the Bears offense will be getting Colston Loveland a breakout game, but for now, it’s Burden’s time to shine.