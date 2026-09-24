Caleb Williams Injury Could Leave Ben Johnson in Uncharted Territory For Bears-Eagles

The Chicago Bears have an enormous question mark ahead of the Week 3 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles due to the uncertainty surrounding Caleb Williams.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know Williams hurt his hamstring on Sunday. You also know we've been inundated with a endless supply of memes mocking the Bears quarterback for his reaction to the injury, which thankfully turned out to not be significant.

Despite it not being significant, we have no clue if Williams is going to play in Week 3. Head coach Ben Johnson has labeled Williams as week to week, but he has also noted how Williams is able to recover quickly, so he isn't closing the door on QB1 playing.

Caleb Williams' injury could lead to career first for Ben Johnson

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (left) and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (right) talk on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If Williams doesn't play in Week 3, Johnson will be seeing a first for his coaching career.

Since he became the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Johnson has never had a backup quarterback start for him, as former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel pointed out.

Taking it a step further, Daniel also notes that Johnson has never had a quarterbacks starting who wasn't a No. 1 overall pick.

"Ben Johnson hasn’t started a backup QB in his career as a HC/OC.... & has never coached a game in which his starting QB was not a former #1 overall pick," Daniel pointed out.

Johnson became the Lions' offensive coordinator in 2022 and held the job through 2024. In that span, Jared Goff, a former No. 1 overall pick, started in every game. Fast forward to 2025 and Johnson had Williams for all 17 games last season.

Johnson really finds himself in a no-lose situation here.

If the Bears struggle on offense without Williams, everyone is going to chalk it up to the backup quarterback just not being very good. If the Bears' offense thrives, Johnson will get praised for making the most out of a rough situation.

Latest Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent injury updates

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up while quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) looks on before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Williams, the Bears have an injury concern with his backup, Tyson Bagent, who came down with a concussion after replacing Williams on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Neither quarterback practiced on Wednesday. The Bears did not release an injury report because their game is on Monday, but they will put out an estimated report on Thursday, even though Chicago won't actually practice.

Concussions can be tricky, so Bagent is probably 50/50 to play at this point. With Williams, things are murkier, as we still don't know the exact injury he's dealing with.

Reports have suggested it's a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but that has not been confirmed. If that is indeed the case, it wouldn't be shocking to see Williams miss multiple games.

Granted, it's possible Williams could be healthy enough to go this week or even next, but we have to remember the re-injury risk the hamstring presents, and that's especially true with how much Williams uses his athleticism to extend plays.

At this early point in the season, playing it safe with Williams is no doubt the best bet.

If neither Williams nor Bagent are able to play, 38-year-old Case Keenum will make his first start since 2023.