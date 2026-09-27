Latest Caleb Williams Injury Update is Bad News for Bears' Playoffs Hopes

The Chicago Bears dodged a bullet early last week when the first news of Caleb Williams' injury was that it was a hamstring injury, not anything major like an ACL tear. However, they didn't get off totally Scott-free. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed early on Sunday morning that, despite initial optimism that Williams only suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury, it is actually a Grade 2 injury that will sideline him for three to four weeks.

The Bears may struggle to keep up in the playoff race without Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams runs onto the field before a game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previously, Williams had been listed as week-to-week, and head coach Ben Johnson didn't even rule him out for the Bears' upcoming Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles until Saturday. With this latest news, however, the Bears may have to go four games without Williams, and that could seriously impact their playoff chances.

Without Williams, beating the Eagles is a long shot, whether it's Tyson Bagent under center or Case Keenum. In the next two weeks, the Bears face a New York Jets team that is feistier than expected and then a Green Bay Packers team that may have Micah Parsons back and looking for vengeance.

After that, the Bears travel to Atlanta in Week 6 to take on a Falcons team that just dismantled the Packers on prime time in Lambeau Field. Running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London absolutely dominated Green Bay's defense, which each player racking up nearly 200 hundred yards apiece on the ground and through the air, respectively.

In order to keep up in the NFC North playoff race, the Bears will likely have to do no worse than win two of their next four games. Week 3 against the Eagles is unlikely to be one of those two. The Jets and Falcons may be feisty, and both have good wins on their record so far, but they're not exactly title contenders. The Bears have good chances against both opponents, but without Williams it would be a tall task. The Packers, if they have Parsons back on the field, feels like a coin flip, at best.

A season that started with so much hope for the Bears now hangs by a thread. Williams' absence could derail all hopes of making back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since the 2006 season.