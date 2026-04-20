Chicago Bears 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint to Build a Contender

The Chicago Bears are entering a critical stretch as they look to turn a promising roster into a perennial contender. With a strong offensive core already in place, this mock draft focuses on building a defense capable of matching that production.

General manager Ryan Poles stays aggressive throughout the draft, making multiple trades to maximize value while targeting players who can contribute early.

Trade: Bears Move Up, Stay Aggressive

To open the draft, the Bears move up:

Bears Received: Round 2, Pick 55

Chargers Received: Round 2, Pick 57 + 2027 6th-round pick

Round 1, Pick 25: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Bio

Position: Safety

School: Toledo

Height/Weight: 6’1”, 205 lbs

Age: 22

Scouting Report

McNeil-Warren is one of the most versatile safeties in this class. He brings range, physicality, and the ability to play both deep and in the box. His instincts stand out, especially in coverage, where he consistently reads plays quickly and closes space.

He is not just a coverage defender, he is also willing to come downhill and make plays against the run (think Jaquan Brisker esque), giving him true three-level impact player with star potential.

Fit with the Bears

This pick signals a clear commitment to improving the back end of the defense. McNeil-Warren can step in immediately and pair with new safety Coby Bryant, cementing a really good duo on par with the previous combo of Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker.

Round 2, Pick 55: Malachi Lawrence, ED – UCF

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) is pressured by UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Bio

Position: Edge Defender

School: UCF

Height/Weight: 6’4”, 255 lbs

Scouting Report

Lawrence is an explosive edge rusher with strong upside. He plays with speed off the edge and has the ability to disrupt both the pass and run game. This could be a home-run for Chicago if he slips down the board.

Fit with the Bears

Lawrence adds another young pass rusher to the rotation and fits what Chicago is trying to build up front defensively. There are questions if he's a good fit for a Dennis Allen defense. But I believe he is worth the risk.

Trade: Bears Move Again

Chicago continues to stay active:

Bears Received: Round 3, Pick 74, Pick 148, 2027 4th

Chiefs Received: Round 2, Pick 60

This move allows Chicago to stack a few picks and continue building depth.

Round 3, Pick 74: Gracen Halton, DI – Oklahoma

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bio

Position: DL

School: Oklahoma

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 290 lbs

Scouting Report

Halton is a disruptive interior defender with a quick first step and high motor. He excels at penetrating the backfield and creating chaos. Ryan Poles has likely been eying Halton as a potential fit so this would make a lot of sense for Chicago.

Fit with the Bears

He adds needed depth and energy to the interior defensive line, giving Chicago another rotational piece with upside.

Trade: Bears Move Up

Bears Received: Round 3, Pick 80

Ravens Received: Round 3, Pick 89 + 2027 6th

Chicago targets a specific offensive piece here.

Round 3, Pick 80: Sam Hecht, C – Kansas State

Sep 28, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) waits for the snap from center Sam Hecht (75) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Bio

Position: Center

School: Kansas State

Height/Weight: 6’4”, 310 lbs

Scouting Report

Hecht is a smart, high upside center who plays with great balance. He processes quickly and rarely makes mistakes. This is the true answer to the early retirement of Drew Dalman this past off-season.

Fit with the Bears

This is a long-term investment in the offensive line and a starter at center depending how training camp plays out.

Day 3 Picks

Round 4, Pick 129: Charles Demmings, CB – Stephen F. Austin

Adds depth to the secondary with good size and developmental upside. A potential Tyrique Stevenson replacement.

Round 5, Pick 148: Max Llewellyn, ED – Iowa

High-motor edge rusher who can contribute on special teams and as a rotational piece.

Round 7, Pick 239: Robert Spears-Jennings, S – Oklahoma

Physical safety who brings toughness and depth to the back end.

Round 7, Pick 241: Jeadyn Lukus, CB – Clemson

Developmental corner with athletic traits worth taking a late-round chance on. Could truly be an UDFA but Chicago takes him at 241.

Impact

The focus of this draft is to build a defense that can match the offense in 2026. Chicago adds talent at every level, secondary, edge, and interior, while also securing a long-term piece on the offensive line. Dennis Allen likely won't stop smiling after the draft ends.

This mock draft reflects an aggressive defensive approach from the Bears. By focusing on defense and adding depth throughout the later rounds, Chicago positions itself to take a significant step forward in 2026 and a good shot at keeping the NFC North title.

If these players develop and contribute as expected, this class could play a major role in turning the Bears into a complete team capable of competing at a high level the NFC.