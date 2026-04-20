Malachi Lawrence Falls Short of What Dennis Allen Needs for Bears' Defense

We know the Chicago Bears need to add an EDGE to increase their sack production, but it would be ideal if that same edge rusher can improve the Bears' run defense, also.

Not only did Chicago struggle to get after the quarterback in 2025, with the Bears finishing tied for the seventh-fewest sacks and the second-lowest pass-rush win rate, but the team also gave up a whopping 134.5 rushing yards per game, the sixth-most in the league.

When it comes to stopping the run along the edge, Montez Sweat was average last season, posting a Pro Football Focus grade of 62.4. Dayo Odeyingbo and Austin Booker fared even worse by posting a 53.2 and 57.9, respectively.

The Bears must improve against the run and pass, especially in a an NFC North that has talented offenses in the Detroit Lions' and Green Bay Packers'. The Minnesota Vikings weren't good on offense in 2025, but they could improve with Kyler Murray.

Bears should avoid Malachi Lawrence

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence has managed to work his way up draft boards throughout the pre-draft process and theoretically could be an option for Chicago at No. 25 or later if the Bears decide to trade back from that spot.

The problem with that thinking is Lawrence has a major deficiency: he struggles to set the edge against the run. As a result, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine named Lawrence as the one NFL Draft prospect Chicago should avoid.

"Lawrence, a 6'4", 253-pound edge, has incredible athleticism, but he did some of his best work standing up," Ballentine said. "There's legitimate concern about his ability to hold up against bigger tackles on the perimeter in the run game."

Bad fit for Dennis Allen's defense

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and general manager Ryan Poles. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes edge rushers who can set the edge in the run game on top of being able to rush the passer.

Lawrence can get after the quarterback, as evidenced by his tape and two seasons of seven or more sacks. Lawrence also posted an impressive Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 89.5 last season.

But his run defense left a lot to be desired, with a 66.2 PFF grade to show for it. While that's not a terrible grade, it's hard to imagine Lawrence improving in the NFL after such an average mark at the college level.

When it comes to his coverage skills, The Ringer's Todd McShay notes that Lawrence wasn't asked to do much in that area at UCF, but he does feel that the former Knights defender has the tools to be effective in that area at the next level.

So, we know Lawrence checks one box, but with his struggles against the run, it's hard to imagine the Bears taking a swing on him, barring a massive slide that makes Lawrence far and away the best player available on general manager Ryan Poles' board.