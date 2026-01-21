One year ago, the Chicago Bears turned their franchise around by hiring Ben Johnson

What a difference a year makes.

On this date in 2025, the Chicago Bears made a major splash: hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the hottest offensive mind on the market, to mentor young quarterback Caleb Williams.

We saw what Johnson had done for the Lions, transforming them into one of the league’s most exciting and physically dominant offenses in the NFL. But we didn’t necessarily know what to expect when he came to Chicago.

Would he be able to handle being a CEO-style coach and offensive playcaller?

Would he have the same kind of inspirational magic his mentor Dan Campbell brought to the table?

Would he be able to mesh with Williams, whose gunslinging, out-of-structure style was the polar opposite of Jared Goff in Detroit?

Would Johnson end up being little more than another Marc Trestman—improving the offense while the defense languished, then flaming out as his message fell on deaf ears?

Fast-forward a year, and the Johnson hire has proven the best decision this franchise has made in recent history.

It’s not just because they beat the Green Bay Packers twice, including in the Wild Card Round, and singlehandedly reignited this rivalry with his open disdain of the Packers.

Or because he transformed a moribund, bottom-five offense into a top-10 unit in both yards and points, which also became the NFL’s best second-half offense this season.

Or because he helped mold Williams into one of the best clutch performers in the league.

Or because he brought us one of the best slogans we’ve ever heard (“Good, Better, Best!”)

It’s for all those reasons—and the fact that the Chicago Bears look that much closer to actually taking the North and never giving it back.

Nothing was ever guaranteed for Johnson and the Bears. We’ve seen plenty of coaches with a lot of promise flame out, especially the hot-coordinator types who come into a head-coaching job and prove unable to handle the pressure. You often never know for certain what kind of coach a guy will be until you hand him the keys.

Turns out, the Bears made the right call one year ago today, and it could pay off a lot in the years to come.

