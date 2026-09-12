Ben Johnson, Ryan Poles Explain Bears' Decision to Sign D'Andre Swift to Contract Extension

All offseason long, Chicago Bears fans and analysts wondered if this might be running back D'Andre Swift's last season with the team.

Swift was entering the final year of his contract with the Bears, and with the ascension of Kyle Monangai and teams being reluctant to hand out big-money deals to non-elite backs in recent years, it was believed Chicago might let Swift walk in 2027.

However, that notion was thrown in the trash on Friday, when the Bears and Swift agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $33.75 million.

Johnson, Poles talk Swift contract extension

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upon the Bears making the extension with Swift official on Saturday morning, both head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles put out statements explaining why they wanted to keep the veteran back around for the long haul.

Poles pointed to Swift's work ethic and overall impact on the culture of the franchise.

"We are excited for D'Andre and we are proud that he will remain a member of the Chicago Bears," Poles explained. "Throughout the offseason and training camp, D'Andre's work ethic, passion, and connection with our team and his teammates have never wavered, which can be challenging for a player entering the final year of their contract. D'Andre epitomizes the values of the culture that we are building through his professionalism, consistency, and the way that he supports his teammates and everyone around him every single day."

Johnson also heaped praise on Swift's impact, both on and off the football field, and his ability to overcome adversity.

"D'Andre is vital to everything we do at the Chicago Bears, both on the field and off," Johnson said of Swift. "A fierce competitor and a loyal teammate, D'Andre provides when called upon and does not relent when adversity strikes. As we continue to build our team and prepare for the road ahead, we are proud that Swifty is a Chicago Bear, now and moving forward."

Where Swift's contract ranks among RBs

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) during an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's where Swift's contract figures rank among other NFL running backs, according to Over The Cap:

Total value: $33.75 million (15th)

Guaranteed money: $27.5 million (11th)

Annual average: $11.25 million (14th)

When you look at those rankings, Swift's contract looks pretty good.

His total value falls right ahead of the Carolina Panthers' Chuba Hubbard, the Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry, and the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams.

His annual average comes in ahead of Williams, the New England Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, and the Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty, and behind the Buffalo Bills' James Cook.

How Swift earned his extension

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of what Poles and Johnson said, Swift has also been a very productive player over two seasons in Chicago.

Swift has posted 959 and 1,087 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons, and he has tallied over 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of those campaigns, also, which proves Swift's versatility.

The former third-round pick's rushing and scrimmage yards last season amounted to the best of his career. Making those totals more impressive is the fact that Swift ceded ample work to his backfield mate, Kyle Monangai.

Swift also made an impact in the postseason by posting 130 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries (4.1 yards per carry) and two receptions for 38 yards.

Swift and Monangai formed an elite backfield duo in 2025, and now that duo isn't going anywhere anytime soon, which will continue to make Caleb Williams' job easier.