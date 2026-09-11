D'Andre Swift Signs 3-Year Extension with Bears After Career Year

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has locked in another key member of head coach Ben Johnson's offense. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears and running back D'Andrew Swift have agreed to terms on a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension. Swift was entering the final year of the contract he signed in 2023, but now he will be tied to the team through 2029.

This signing comes just over one month after the Bears signed right tackle Darnell Wright to a record-setting contract extension of his own. Both players proved their value to this team during their 2025 run to the NFC North championship and a Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, and now they've been duly rewarded.

A career year for D'Andre Swift necessitated a new deal

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Swift has signed another contract, I feel compelled to raise my hand and confess to being dead wrong about him. When the Bears signed Swift during the opening hours of free agency in 2023, I was highly skeptical. I didn't think much of the former Detroit Lion and thought we'd be in the market for another free agent running back by 2025.

But a career year from Swift in 2025 has me eating crow. He rushed for a career-high 1,087 yards and 9 touchdowns last season while adding 299 receiving yards and one touchdown. Far from being a burden on this team, Swift has proven to be one of its most valuable, reliable contributors. He's also a good mentor for the young and exciting second-year running back, Kyle Monangai.

There's no doubt he earned this payday with his play on the field in 2025, but it's also a sign that the times are changing. The running back market is finally moving upwards after years of stagnation, with Jahmyr Gibbs becoming the NFL's highest paid running back with his new extension this summer.

The Bears are betting on themselves to open up a Super Bowl window

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This new contract is another sign that the Bears are betting on themselves to throw open a Super Bowl window starting in 2026. Head coach Ben Johnson has talked about being the highest-scoring offense in NFL history. Caleb Williams has talked about winning multiple Super Bowls, and even Cole Kmet has declared a Super Bowl goal for the 2026 season.

The Bears' decision-makers clearly believe in this offensive core to carry the team as far as a championship run. Now it's up to the players and the coaches to make it happen.