Chicago Bears RB D’Andre Swift Could Be Ready to Explode in Contract Year

Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson have raised the level of expectations for the Chicago Bears offense. They not only want to be the highest-scoring in the league this season; They're shooting for the all-time scoring record. In fact, they already have it circled.

Assuming they come even remotely close to achieving that goal, there will obviously be a LOT of scoring opportunities for everyone on offense. Caleb Williams is a safe bet to be responsible for most of them, but establishing the run is also fundamental to their success. Both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai will also be major beneficiaries of their success.

Johnson specifically praised Swift multiple times this summer. He's gone out of his way to say that he's poised for a massive season.

"It's the best I've seen him this time of year," Johnson told reporters last week. "You look back at a year ago, he was very explosive and yet it takes a little while to gel between him and the offensive line. I think he's accelerating his vision here at this point. I think he's doing a really good job right now. I think he's primed for a big year."

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you consider the fact that Johnson was on Detroit's coaching staff over Swift's first three years in Detroit, that's saying a lot. He's gotten to know the player throughout his career, and he thinks he's peaking at 27.

It's difficult to imagine Swift being much better than he was last season. He ran with the same rare burst he's always had, but showed much more toughness and willingness to finish runs than in years past. Notably, he also displayed improved vision, an area of his game that plagued him in previous seasons.

He'll also be highly movitivated to not only repeat the performance, but also improve upon it, heading into 2026.

D'Andre Swift will be playing for a new contract

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran running back is entering the final year of the three-year, $24 million contract he signed in the 2024 offseason. He significantly outperformed the deal last season, and he'll be eager to back up the performance to ensure the Bears (or another eager team on the open market) back up the Brinks truck for him next offseason.

Likewise, the market has also moved since he signed the deal. While Swift's deal was actually considered somewhat of an overpay (at least for someone who had only one season over the century mark at that point), it has aged marvelously. He was the ninth-highest paid back when he put pen to paper, and the deal is now tied for 19th at the position.

There is a lot of volatility with what Swift might make next offseason. If he repeats last year's performance (or improves it), he'd probably land squarely in the $11 to $13 million per year range (over a probably two-year and MAYBE three-year deal).

Conversely, if he struggles or shows signs of decline, he will probably land a deal that pays him somewhere around $7 or $8 million per season. He would also probably only get a one-year, prove-it contract in that instance. Nobody is shelling out a ton of money to a depreciating asset that's showing signs of depreciation.

How much work will Kyle Monangai take?

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only thing preventing D'Andre Swift from an explosion is the presence of second-year running back Kyle Monangai. Back in June, I actually went out on a limb and predicted that Monangai would take the Bears' backfield crown this season.

While some sentiments in that article still do make a lot of sense (it would benefit them to see if Monangai can carry more of the load if they aren't certain they'll re-sign Swift), I seemingly might've counted the veteran out too soon. His training camp performance has since chopped that limb off the tree.

Both backs will be in for a big year as long as they can remain healthy. Unfortunately, the season hasn't even started yet, and they already underwent injury scares. The health factor will obviously be the key to their success, and with Johnson calling the shots and a lack of depth (at least in terms of offensive impact) behind them, it'll probably be the only factor.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a first down carry against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, they both thankfully survived their respective scare. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Swift was dealing with cramps at Thursday's practice.

Meanwhile, Monangai's status for the season opener is still in doubt, but it was initially feared his injury would be much worse after he suffered friendly fire from Grady Jarrett at practice three weeks ago. Swift did provide a positive update regarding Monangai earlier this week, though, as he said that the second-year back has already progressed to running.

The duo complement each other extremely well and will wear down defenses in their own way. Nevertheless, it's also worth noting that they could severely limit each other's ceiling for as long as they're both healthy. No offense featuring two quality running backs will ever boast a fantasy football league winner.

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball against Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also worth questioning whether the Bears would be wise to lock Swift into a one- or two-year extension right now, instead of waiting until his price might go up at the end of the year. General manager Ryan Poles hinted at mulling that idea over when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

"I think he's done a great job, I love his approach to this offseason," Poles said. "He looks amazing. Second year in the system, too. I think the combinations of having EB [Eric Bieniemy] and [Eric] Studesville has been awesome for him. This is where this job gets tough is trying to figure out how you want to allocate everything. Not only for now but in the future. So we'll have those conversations and see where we want to go with it. But, I love Swifty and love the way that he's working."

If they do believe his efficiency will be off the charts this season, then they might be better off prioritizing the extension. They would risk finding themselves in a bidding war for his services next offseason, regardless of how much Monangai eats into his touches.