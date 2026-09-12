Ben Johnson's Favorite North Carolina Song is Perfect After Shirtless Speech to Bears

Once in a while we see Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson open up and not be so serious and that was the case ahead of his homecoming this weekend, when the Bears will travel to North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers.

Of course, Johnson was born in Charleston, South Carolina, but later moved to North Carolina, where he attended high school at A.C. Reynolds and college at UNC.

During his media availability on Friday, Johnson was asked about his roots and which North Carolina song is his favorite — and Johnson didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, it's gotta be Petey Pablo, Raise Up," Johnson said with a laugh. "I don't know when that came out. All I know is when I got married, that song was played that night."

That is just the perfect answer, and for a few reasons.

Not only is that a great song, but it also includes the line "take your shirt off," which we know Johnson did during a postgame speech to his team following a win over the Philadelphia Eagles last season, creating a moment Bears fans will never forget.

When a reporter reminded Johnson of those lyrics, he admitted that his "shirt stayed on that night" at his wedding.

Who knows, maybe the Bears will have the song cued up if they beat the Panthers on Sunday and Johnson will once again go shirtless.

Does going home make Week 1 mean more to Ben Johnson?

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson speaks during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson was asked if beginning the 2026 season in his home state means anything extra to him.

The Bears coach admitted it means more to his wife than it does to him and he doesn't really have any time to enjoy the trip there.

"I think it probably means more to my wife than it does to myself, to be honest with you," he said. "She's made some comments to me. I'm like, 'Girl, you do whatever you want to do.'"

"The busiest time of my week is really Saturday and Sunday morning, and so I don't have a lot of time to think about that on away trips," he added. "I'm kind of meeting'd up from the start to the end, which is good. It's my process of what gets me right for gameday and everyone's a little bit different."

Ben Johnson names all-time favorite Panthers players

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) on the sidelines in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson named three Panthers greats he was a fan of growing up, and he talked about getting a front-row seat to a fourth franchise legend in Luke Kuechly, who he went to college with.

"I probably had a few of them," Johnson said. "I was a big (Julius Peppers) fan growing up. Jake Delhomme was a great one. Mushin Muhammad was a great one. Those are some of my favorites right there.

"And then I was with Luke Kuechly at Boston College for three years, and so to see him go to Carolina and have the career that he had and still the impact that he's making right now, making the Hall of Fame and all that, it's pretty cool to watch."

Kuechly was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year after his illustrious NFL career. He currently works as an announcer for Netflix and made his debut on Thursday night for the San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams game in Australia.