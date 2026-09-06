Kyle Monangai, Luther Burden, D'Andre Swift and More Bears Injury Updates Entering Week 1

The Chicago Bears have been absolutely shelled with injuries during the offseason, with the secondary being the hardest hit.

However, the offensive side of the ball has not been immune to the injury bug, as the Bears have seen key players on that side of the ball deal with injuries, also.

With the Bears exactly seven days away from the start of the season as of this writing, let's check out the latest injury updates for key players on both sides of the ball.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai has been sidelined ever since he exited the Aug. 16 practice early, and it was later reported that Monangai has a hyperextended knee. Head coach Ben Johnson labeled the second-year running back as week to week last week.

While we still don't have a definitive answer on Monangai's status for the Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers, fellow back D'Andre Swift did note Monangai is running and "looks good" following the Sept. 2 practice.

That gives us hope that Monangai will be ready for Week 1.

Luther Burden injury update

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden suffered a groin injury on Aug. 8 that forced him to miss multiple weeks of practice and all three preseason games.

But we got our first sign that Burden was on the mend after he was spotted getting in work before preseason games, and Burden has since returned to practice.

For now, it appears he's firmly on track to suit up in the season-opener against Carolina.

D'Andre Swift injury update

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs after the catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears were holding their breath after Swift exited a practice last week with an apparent injury and he was reportedly in "significant discomfort," The Athletic's Dan Wiederer said.

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Swift was just dealing with a cramp and appears to be OK. Barring a change, there's nothing to be concerned about when it comes to his playing status for Week 1.

Rome Odunze injury update

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) run on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze suffered an apparent leg injury at the same practice as Swift's cramp issue and also exited early.

But the Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond quickly reported that Odunze "wasn't overly concerned" with the issue and he "tried to stay in" but was pulled by trainers.

Dan Wiederer later reported that Oduzne "should be all good" after the scare, so we're optimistic he will be good to go for Chicago's first game of the season.

Austin Booker injury update

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Booker was recently battling a groin injury that had him labeled as week to week, according to Ben Johnson.

Thankfully, Booker was back at practice on Sept. 3 and even did some team work, CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge reported, so he shouldn't have any issue taking the field in Week 1.

D'Marco Jackson injury update

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) walks with the ball during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson has not been spotted at each of the last two practices, although it isn't clear what he's dealing with exactly.

For now, he should be considered questionable for the season-opener until we know more. The Bears will release their first injury report of the season on Wednesday, so we should know more by then, at the latest.

Players on the PUP list

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago has three players on the physically unable to perform list going into the season: cornerback Kyler Gordon, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive lineman Shemar Turner.

Their PUP list designation means all three players will miss at least the first four games of the season, so we won't see any of them before Week 5.

There has been no concrete update on Gordon's timeline, but general manager Ryan Poles would not commit to Gordon playing this season. He also said Gordon's ability to "push through discomfort" remains an issue in his recovery.

"I don't know," Poles said when asked if Gordon would play in 2026. "I would hope so. I still have hope there. He's going to have to continue to work hard and get back to playing football."

"Any time you have an injury — and, again, I'm not going to get into the details of this, I really wish I had more for you all — but anytime you have an injury and you're coming back from something, there's discomfort you have to push through and that's what it comes down to," Poles explained. "We haven't been able to get over that hump and we're not progressing as fast as we would like."

With Gordon sidelined, the Bears have a few options in the slot, including Malik Muhammad, who has been getting a ton of first-team reps at practice, and Cam Lewis, who is competing for the starting safety spot next to Dillon Thieneman but could be pushed into the slot role if the Bears aren't comfortable with Muhammad.

As for Turner and Sewell, there's at least a decent chance both can return by Week 5, with Turner's odds being better considering he suffered his torn ACL months before Sewell came down with the torn Achilles he's recovering from.