Rome Odunze Injury Update From Ben Johnson Leaves Open Possibility Bears WR Sits in Week 1

The Chicago Bears have a grand total of six players on their injury report going into Friday and wide receiver Rome Odunze is easily the most important player on the list.

Odunze came down with a calf injury last week that kept him on the sideline at practice on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Odunze was listed as a limited participant, but that was only an estimation because the Bears did not actually hold a practice.

We received some good news on Thursday, when it was revealed that Odunze had taken part in practice, albeit on a limited basis.

That now sets the stage for Friday, when the Bears will hold their final practice and put out their final injury report shortly after.

Here's what head coach Ben Johnson said about Odunze's status before practice on Friday.

Rome Oduzne injury update from Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson said the plan was to get Odunze on the practice field on Thursday, and then once again on Friday before assessing where things stand after that.

But, while things are on the right track going into the final practice of the week, Johnson cautioned that it is a long season and that leaves the door open for Odunze to sit in Week 1.

"Our plan was to get him practice yesterday and today and we'll assess where he's at after that," Johnson said of Odunze, per CHGO Bears.

"He's looked good from my perspective," Johnson added. "But we also got a long season coming up on us and we want to do what's right for him, for the long term as well."

The Bears typically drop their injury report not long after they finish their practice, which is set to begin as of this writing.

So, it won't be long before we have more information on where Odunze stands, including how much participation he had and what, if any, designation he carries into Sunday.

What happens if Rome Odunze sits?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker (20) celebrates after catching a six-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers with twenty-four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze is the Bears' No. 1 wide receiver, so his absence would leave a huge void, and especially on the boundary, where the former first-round pick lines up mostly.

If Odunze can't go, Jahdae Walker will gobble up the vast majority of those snaps. Walker reeled in six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie campaign and had that incredibly clutch score against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

"His energy feeds off everyone," Kalif Raymond said of Walker. "Watching him in Tennessee in the joint practice, even if I'm tired, the sun's beaming down and Jahdae's like, 'I do this!.'"

"An infectious energy like that, even watching him on special teams, it's like, 'that's my receiver right there,' you know, it's so cool watching him go, but it's infectious," he added. "It brings the game back to what you enjoy, being around a player like that. And then watching that infectious personality go and make plays, it gets everybody hyped. So he's just one of those people."

Rookie Zavion Thomas stands to benefit from Odunze's absence, also, and could see more snaps than he otherwise would.