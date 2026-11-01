Ben Johnson Suggests Caleb Williams Lost Cleat Dispute After Second Fine

The Caleb Williams-Caddix cleats controversy hasn't ended just because the Bears QB says he's wearing those cleats and will deal with the fine.



The problem with the NFL uniform policy, just like with fines for other violations, is it can keep players from taking the field.



According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Williams was fined $23,882 more on Friday for wearing the cleats against New England after he had been fined initially last week for the Atlanta game. He has now been fined a total of $35,823.



The process for a uniform fine and discipline is somewhat different than it is for being fined and suspended by the league for penalties in a game. After multi-week fined, the NFL can have equipment staff and game officials simply prevent the player from coming on the field until they alter their uniform. In this case, it would mean Williams would be forced to change them or sit out.



For players penalized as a result of on-field play, the league policy is three fines for the same thing before a player can be suspended but they also have to have a meeting with league officials first before the playing time penalty comes down. This doesn't work the same way with the equipment situation.

What Ben Johnson said about Williams' cleats

Coach Ben Johnson on Saturday said he's well aware of the shoe situation with Williams and it doesn't sound like his QB is winning this one.



Asked about it, Johnson said of Williams: "He's all about the team and I know he's not going to hurt the team," Johnson said.



Unboxing cleats from the brand behind Caleb Williams’ $36,000 in NFL fines. Don’t worry, the brand’s got him covered. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Lv6upOTOpR — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 30, 2026

From that end, it sounds as if Williams is going to have to cover up the logo on his cleats, the way other players have done who wear them. It's either that or he'll be wearing different cleats or he'll sit. At least covering up the logo is a compromise.

It doesn't matter that Joe Flacco also wears those cleats and said he'd pick up the fine for Williams wearing them, or that the people from Caddix reportedly say they will pay Williams' fine. Neither Flacco nor the shoe people are going to be able to make up the lost playing time Williams would get for wearing the shoes, or make up for the losses the Bears could absorb without Williams playing.

The entire rule is far too stringent when it comes to dress code for the league but the rule is in effect and there is nothing one quarterback is going to do to change it for this season.

Williams might feel more comfortable in these particular cleats but he's simply going to need be comfortable enough wearing NIKE, Under Armor or adidas brand shoes. Either that or his compromise must be covering up the logo. Those other three brands are approved by the NFL. Perhaps in the next offseason the shoe manufacturer and proponents like Flacco and Williams can do something about getting the NFL to accept its equipment as standard issue.



Don't bet on it. The league gets set in its ways and the dollars are rolling in, which means more than all of the complaining to Roger Goodell and owners combined.

Caleb Williams spoke about the cleats he was fined nearly $12,000 for wearing during the Bears Thursday night victory over the Patriots earlier today at Halas Hall.



The cleats, produced by an innovative shoe company known as Caddix, use SmartStuds technology with the intent to… pic.twitter.com/y8pxtwIKqO — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) October 28, 2026