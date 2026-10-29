Caleb Williams Showing Ben Johnson Exactly What Bears Need From a QB

So far Caleb Williams has proven himself against some pretty good defenses but now it would appear he'll test himself against the best.

The point where Williams must display talent sufficient with being a successful NFL quarterback passed long ago, when he proved it with seven fourth-quarter comebacks and then won a playoff game over the rival Packers. Now, he's trying to prove his team and himself are not just playoff caliber but potential Super Bowl winners. There's no better way to do it in the regular season than by taking out the champions and getting the best of Seattle's "Dark Side" defense.

“They don't allow deep plays, so you’ve got to be as patient as possible and that's obviously hard," Williams said "The whole game trying to be patient, it's a challenge for me.

"It's a challenge for our offense being able to take the dirty yards, protecting the football. They do a good job with punching the ball out and interceptions."

“I think that [Caleb Williams] is going to lead Chicago to a Super Bowl championship within the next two years.”



—@stephenasmith on just how dangerous the Bears have become 😤 pic.twitter.com/VYK6ledTXx — First Take (@FirstTake) October 23, 2026

The 'Dark Side' awaits

Mike Macdonald's defense is first in yards allowed, second in takeaways with 12, but also completely shuts down offenses. With Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love and Ernest Jones showing the way, the Seahawks haven't allowed more than 176 yards passing in a game this year.

Williams and the Bears' passing game will be every bit as challenged as their running game will be, because the Seahawks have allowed less than 110 yards rushing to every team except the Chargers (147).

“Still watching, but obviously that's the best defense in football right now; stats-wise and players and scheme," Williams said. "It's going to be fun for us. It's going to be a challenge for us and we accept that challenge."

1. Caleb Williams has a laundry list of absurd stats that defy reality.



One of the craziest? Here's how many games it took prominent #Bears QBs to reach his current count of 14 INTs.



Jay Cutler - 9

Justin Fields - 14

Mitch Trubisky - 20

Rex Grossman - 16

Caleb Williams - 38 pic.twitter.com/MG7O9vHjpS — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) October 24, 2026

Williams says this coming off of what might have been his most complete game in outdueling Drake Maye and the Patriots.

“There were a few passes that I maybe didn't pull the trigger on," Williams said. "I may have found a check down or I may have run or something like that. Just small things, like there was one that my footwork was off and we ended up missing. It was the first third-down to Kalif (Raymond) on the right side. I believe it was the first third-down that I missed to Kalif. My footwork was off.

"Just small things like that, that show up in those moments, and when you play versus a good team like we played, and then when you play versus a good team like we're about to play, you’ve got to be on, and you’ve got to be at your best."

“Drake is really physically gifted. Caleb’s just a little bit more physically gifted. Drake’s in a really good situation, Caleb’s in a better situation... Drake so far has been a bit more of a rollercoaster where as Caleb’s improvement has been incremental.”



— @DannyParkins pic.twitter.com/R1cbgNVDsD — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 21, 2026

There's no denying Williams' production now

With a 105.6 passer rating, league-high 79.6 QBR and 71% completion rate, Williams has never been at a better point to test so strong of a defense. It might help him to have his full complement of running backs, because Kyle Monangai remains out of practice heading into Friday -- the Bears have a day off Thursday.

“Here's what I love: I love just where he is mindset-wise right now," coach Ben Johnson said of his QB. "No one's more critical of him than himself at this point, and as good as he's done taking care of the football and certainly the higher completion percentage and all those things, we would come in and there's a lot more to be had last week.

"He's the first one to say it, and we go through it and work it and improve while still highlighting the improvements we've already made along the way. I thought he had some of the more accurate run-after-catch throws, ball locations last week, and it continues to get more and more each and every week, and we need that."

CALEB WILLIAMS LASER ON THIRD AND LONG.



NEvsCHI on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HLNowyCVnN — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2026

It's not perfect. Williams knows it.

"I think that's what I love the most about him right now is he loves that criticism," Johnson said. "He loves to take that, and he chews on it; gets a little time out of the building, chews on it, and then he comes back."

Better awareness in the pocket, a better sense of when to get out of it, and the more accurate throws are part of why Johnson says he sees the maturation process taking root with his QB.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Bears fans are SHOCKED that QB Caleb Williams does not have a police escort home after every game.



Caleb instead sits in traffic for hours with regular people, potentially putting his safety at risk.



This is unacceptable 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/70Ow7dn5BW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 27, 2026

"He's just matured a lot in that regard, taking a game plan, downloading it, and being able to bring it to life on a fairly quick basis here," Johnson said.

The best defense Williams faced this year besides the Seahawks was Minnesota and until he injured his hamstring it appeared he was going to find a way to beat them.

Finishing this one intact, and with wins over both Super Bowl LX teams is the next goal for a quarterback who seems to be ascending each week before the league's very eyes.

My conclusion after the game last night.



Caleb Williams the closest to Jayden Daniels in talent. Can’t deny it any longer even though he plays in a favorable scheme. That third down conversion in his own end zone was special.



Drake Maye is the modern day Alex Smith. Just ask… — Prezz ₩ (@Prezz4k) October 23, 2026