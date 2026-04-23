The mystery of who the top mock drafters see the Chicago Bears selecting has been revealed.

It might not be who you'd think they would pick and looks more like Plan B.

The Huddle Report runs an annual competition to see who has the most accurate mock drafts and last year the winner was a tie between Nick Jacobs of KSHB in Kansas City and Cory Rindone of the Huddle Report. The king of the mock draft in this competition, though, is Jason Boris, whose five-year record in the Huddle Report competition has been far and away the best. He has been dominant in the competition.

Two years ago, Boris not only had the best score but named 29 of the first-round players. This doesn't mean he had the right team or slot right for 29 of them, but that he named 29 players as first-rounders who went somewhere in the first round. This is difficult to do, even if it isn't saying he had all the teams right.

What Boris didn’t do last year was pick Colston Loveland for the Bears, although very few mock drafts did.

Boris isn't a football professional and releases only one mock per year. He came out with it Thursday morning as he does every year. He's calling the Bears' pick at No. 25 as being Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker.

"Last year, Chicago had only 35 sacks in 17 regular-season games," he wrote. "That has been an issue for the Bears, really, since Khalil Mack left the franchise, as Chicago has struggled to find a consistent pass rusher over the year. Montez Sweat was finally able to put together a solid season, but the Bears want more from the group, and Parker would be able to help with that. If one of the top offensive tackles (perhaps Blake Miller) happens to still be on the board, Chicago could really use and upgrade over Ozzy Trapilo at left tackle."

Parker was also the player projected in a mock for the Bears by Jared Smola of Draft Sharks, who has had the third-best mock draft record over five years and was fourth last year. He just released his picks as well.

T.J. Parker is one of the bigger defensive ends, but not quite the ideal size for Dennis Allen's scheme. Keldric Faulk of Auburn, who played at over 280 pounds last year, was picked 17th in Boris' mock draft by Detroit. So the Bears settled for a smaller (6-4, 263) edge in the range of Sweat's size.

Like Faulk, Parker did not have the greatest 2025 season but had been impressive in prior years. His best for sacks is 11, which is more than Faulk had for his whole career.

Rindone had already posted his picks and his selection for the Bears was Auburn's Faulk, who is an ideal fit as long-armed and 6-foot-6 in addition to being at 280 or more.

Auburn's Keldric Faulk is easily the most intriguing athlete in the upcoming edge class.



6-6, 285 pounds. Only 19-years old still. All the tools to be a Top-3 pick pic.twitter.com/KJNg8rYXBM — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) July 24, 2025

Last Year's Winner Sees a Tackle

Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, Jacobs' selection is someone who might shock many Bears fans. It would have Caleb Williams in mind.

Jacobs sees the Bears picking tackle Caleb Lomu of Utah.

"Lomu will need to work on his pad level at times, but he locked up defenders well at the second level," Jacobs wrote. "He also showed good pass sets that don’t look like they need to be adjusted. The Bears need an insurance policy at offensive tackle."

There is no doubt they need an insurance policy, but in Round 1? Insurance policies are fine or Round 2 or later. Round 1 means they're counting on Lomu to be the future, if not start this year. Darnell Wright started from Day 1.

Lomu is 6-foot-6, 313 pounds but his pad-level issues have been mentioned by many scouts in the run up to the draft.

It’s interesting how no one picked a defensive tackle or safety for the Bears among that group. An edge can help their pass coverage, though, and even their run defense. Sweat is one of their better run defenders.

As for tackle, if they did commit to a first-round pick at the position, it would say they’re either not entirely happy with Ozzy Trapilo in the long run and also that they have concerns over whether he’ll be the same player after he does get over the severe knee injury suffered in the playoffs against Green Bay.