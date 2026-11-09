Biggest Takeaways From Bears' Tumultuous Week 9 Win Over Buccaneers

The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played a wild game on Sunday night, but the Bears were able to escape with a victory over the Bucs, 27-24.

The Bears were in full control of the game early on and it looked like it would be a long night for the Bucs, but the script started to flip in the second quarter and Tampa Bay managed to climb its way back into the game in the second half and tied it up in the fourth.

However, Caleb Williams was able to gather himself after struggles in the middle quarters and led the Bears on a game-winning drive that finished with a last-second field goal from Cairo Santos.

Now, a look at the biggest takeaways.

Caleb Williams goes full Jekyll & Hyde

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams could do no wrong in the first quarter and it looked like the Bears were on track to blow the doors off Tampa Bay.

Then, the interceptions started rolling in.

Williams made a bad decision on the first one, throwing to a well-covered Rome Odunze, and then his next two came on failed throwaways that he just couldn't get to the sideline.

The last one went to Luther Burden and it either hit off his hands or the defender's, popped up in the air and was caught by Alex Anzalone.

Any time a player throws four interceptions, it's shocking, but that is especially true for Williams, who had just broken the NFL record last week for the longest streak of games with 20 or more passes and less than two interceptions.

As Williams struggled, so did the offense. The Bears' unit scored 17 points in the first half but only mustered up three over the last two quarters.

It was a tough showing, but Williams has played well enough this season that he deserves the benefit of the doubt that this is an outlier.

Defense steps up

Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush (12) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) at Soldier Field. in the first half. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, what did the Bucs do with those four picks? Turnovers on downs, punt, field goal, interception.

The Bears' defense was sensational once again in this game and anything less than that kind of performance would have led to a Bears loss. What made the showing even more impressive is the fact that the Bears' defense was put in a lot of tough situations.

Chicago held the Bucs to a putrid 2-for-12 on third downs, and the biggest difference in this game was Tampa Bay going 2-for-5 in the red zone.

The pass-rush notched four sacks and several pressures as it abused Baker Mayfield all game long, and the secondary intercepted two passes off the Bucs' signal-caller.

Jeffery Simmons made a huge impact once again with a sack, but he was also drawing constant double teams and that was a boost for the guys around him, and especially Devin Bush, who was everywhere on Sunday night.

This Bears defense is legit, and what's more exciting is that the unit isn't even 100% yet.

Jaylon Johnson's game-changing play

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) makes an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody needed a big play more than Johnson, who has struggled mightily this season in what is a contract year for him.

Well, Johnson got what he needed after he reeled in a pick-six in the third quarter that amounted to the only touchdown the Bears scored in the second half. Without that touchdown, the Bears would've lost the game.

Hopefully the clutch play will propel Johnson to better things moving forward because the Bears need more out of him.

Luther Burden injury concern

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden had another excellent game, but there is concern for his well-being currently.

Late in the fourth quarter, Burden took a helmet-to-helmet hit near the sideline and had to leave the game early, likely with a concussion.

Hopefully he's OK and avoided the head injury, but it didn't look good initially. We should know more after the game.

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