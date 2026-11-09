Luther Burden Injury Update: Latest News on Bears WR's Status After Week 9 Game

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden suffered an injury in the second half of the Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Burden was shaken up in the fourth quarter after making a catch and taking a huge hit from Bucs edge rusher Rueben Bain near the sideline that forced a fumble.

He stayed down on the field after the play and was being tended to by trainers before being helped off.

"That looked bad. Luther Burden gets hit and immediately loses possession of the ball. He collapsed face first into the ground and was helped off the field by trainers," ESPN's Courtney Cronin said.

Prior to his exit, Burden recorded team-highs with seven catches and 97 yards, and he found pay dirt in the first quarter.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Burden's status both during and after the game against the Bucs.

Luther Burden injury updates

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: Head coach Ben Johnson has confirmed that Burden is dealing with a concussion, as expected.

"Ben Johnson says Luther Burden had a concussion," The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond wrote.

We obviously hate to hear that, but the Bears do have a bye in Week 10, so there's a good chance he won't miss any time.

END OF POSTGAME UPDATE

UPDATE: The Bears never provided an update on Burden during the game because the injury happened so late, so we will have to see if head coach Ben Johnson offers one during his postgame presser.

We'll will put that update right here when it comes.

END OF POSTGAME UPDATE

UPDATE: Burden is now getting looked at in the medical tent. It appears he's being evaluated for a concussion, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

Here's a look at the play in which Burden got hurt. You can see the took a helmet-to-helmet shot from Bain.

Luther Burden helmet to helmet hit, in blue tent for concussion check pic.twitter.com/AUaARXm5f4 — Maddox McCloud, PT, DPT (@MaddoxMcCloudPT) November 9, 2026

We're still waiting for an exact update from the team, but we'll drop that right here when it becomes available.

END OF UPDATE

As we mentioned, Burden stayed down on the field after the play and is being helped by the Bears' medical staff.

We'll update this page once more information is available.

Impact of Luther Burden's injury

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III runs the ball during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 31-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burden has been the Bears' No. 1 wide receiver this season, so it goes without saying how big of a blow it will be to lose Burden, especially with the game as tight as it was upon his exit.

With Burden sidelined, the Bears are going to need more out of Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond and Colston Loveland. Jahdae Walker might see more snaps, also.

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