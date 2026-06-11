Biggest Takeaways From Day 2 of Chicago Bears Mandatory Minicamp

The Chicago Bears have now navigated two mandatory minicamp practices over the past two days after taking part in Day 2 of the three-day event on Wednesday.

Now, the Bears have one more mandatory minicamp practice left before getting their summer break ahead of training camp, which begins in late July.

If you missed the action from Day 1, you can see what went on in our biggest takeaways article from Tuesday.

Now, the biggest takeaways from Day 2 of the Bears' mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

Injury updates

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Bear Report's Zack Pearson didn't see Kyler Gordon, D'Marco Jackson, Noah Sewell, Shemar Turner, Ruben Hyppolite, Cam Lewis, Keyshaun Elliott, Ozzy Trapilo, James Lynch and Neville Gallimore at practice. Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney were outside but did not take part in team drills.

Jackson is the only new addition to the list from Day 1. He exited Tuesday's practice early with an apparent shoulder injury, so he becomes someone to monitor moving forward.

In what is some good news, Tyrique Stevenson, who also left the Tuesday session early with an injury, was taking part on Day 2, and Jedrick Wills was taking part in team drills after not practicing on Day 1 and missing time at OTAs.

"Jedrick Wills Jr. was back at practice. Big body, moving well, and quicker than you’d think," former Bears tight end Clay Harbor said. "Looking forward to seeing him in training camp."

Left tackle competition update

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Speaking of Wills, he was running with the third-team offense at left tackle, ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

On the surface, that does not bode well for the veteran's chances of winning the starting left tackle job, but this might simply be a case of the Bears easing him back into action.

Cronin also notes that Braxton Jones "has the inside track to claim the left tackle job" after getting all the first-team reps this spring, but she adds Kiran Amegadjie and Wills are also in the mix. Theo Benedet has been getting reps with the twos at right tackle.

Punt return competitors

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

We haven't heard much about returner competitions but we now know there are at least three guys in the mix for return punts: Zavion Thomas, Kalif Raymond and Luther Burden.

"Windy day, but Zavion Thomas, Kalif Raymond, and Luther Burden III all judged punts well and caught the ball cleanly with their hands," Clay Harbor wrote.

Chances are we won't see Burden returning punts because of how important he is to the offense, so this is likely a two-man competition between Thomas and Raymond.

Up-and-down day for Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After tossing a pair of picks on Day 1, Williams threw multiple more on Day 2, with Devin Bush and Coby Bryant each notching one. He also nearly got picked off by Jaylon Jones.

However, Williams also threw multiple touchdown passes during the session and went 10-for-10 during the seven-on-seven period.

"Early in practice, Caleb Williams had a nice throw to back of the end zone for a TD to Kalif Raymond. Rolled out and found his guy," Zack Pearson wrote.

"Strong bounce-back from Caleb in 7-on-7: completions to Loveland, Jahdae Walker, Kyle Monangai, Rome, and Loveland again. Started 5-for-5 and finished a perfect 10-for-10," Clay Harbor said.

Much-needed higlight play for Scotty Miller

Chicago Bears wide receiver Scotty Miller. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While guys like Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas and Jahdae Walker have all stood out, it has been a quiet offseason for Miller, but he changed that on Wednesday with a deep-ball touchdown catch from Case Keenum, Courtney Cronin noted.

Miller is fighting for a roster spot and might need the Bears to keep six wide receivers in order to make the cut.