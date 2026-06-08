After finishing off Organized Team Activities (OTAs) last week, the Chicago Bears are moving on to the next part of their offseason program this week when mandatory minicamp begins.

As the name suggests, all players on the team must attend the three-day event, which will be the final major offseason chapter before training camp begins in late July.

The only players who won't practice this week are the ones who are dealing with injury, and any player who is holding in or out. Right now, no holdouts or hold-ins are expected for Chicago.

Here's a look at the full schedule for mandatory minicamp, along with what we can expect to happen.

Bears mandatory minicamp schedule

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Mandatory minicamp starts on June 9 and will span three days. Here's a look at the full schedule:

Day 1: June 9

Day 2: June 10

Day 3: June 11

One of those practices should be open to the media, so we'll get some photos, videos and information from beat writers on the ground after one of those sessions.

What to expect at Bears mandatory minincamp

Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There are very strict rules teams must adhere to for mandatory minicamp. They are also follows, per the NFLPA website:

Physicals on Monday but no practice (teams can practice on Monday if no physicals are done).

Practices Tuesday-Thursday, with a day off on Friday.

Allowed two practices totaling 3 ½ Hours on the field per day.

Second practice limited to walk through activities only.

The way practices are run will be similar to how things are done at OTAs. Players won't be wearing full pads and contact isn't permitted.

"Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play (such drills and plays shall be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace (i.e., Pro Bowl practice pace)," the Collective Bargaining Agreement states.

What's after mandatory minicamp?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Players will enjoy a sizeable break after mandatory minicamp is over. The next time we'll see players on the practice field after mandatory minicamp will be in late July for training camp.

That's when competitions really start to heat up, as teams can have players strap on the pads. The Bears will also hold a joint practice with at least the Cincinnati Bengals, one of their preseason opponents.

Speaking of the preseason, that will begin for the Bears on Saturday, Aug. 15. Here's the full preseason slate:

Preseason Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns (8/15, Noon CT)

Preseason Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals (8/22, 6 p.m. CT)

Preseason Week 3: at Tennessee Titans (8/29, 5 p.m. CT)

Once that final preseason game is in the books, the Bears will cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday, Aug. 30, and then the regular season will begin for them two weeks later on Sunday, Sept. 13, when they visit the Carolina Panthers.

That's right, as of this writing, we're just a shade under three months away from real Chicago Bears football.

Just in case you missed OTAs...

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavlon Thomas. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If you missed any of the action from OTAs, fear not, we have you covered with links to our coverage below: