Biggest Takeaways From Chicago Bears' First Practice of Mandatory Minicamp

The Chicago Bears kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and the session was also open to the media, so we got an inside look at what went on during Day 1.

With the first day of mandatory minicamp in the books, Chicago will have two more sessions, one on Wednesday, June 10, and another on Thursday, June 11.

With Tuesday's session in the books, here's all of the biggest takeaways we compiled from the practice based on what beat writers on the ground were saying.

We'll go over the very different days Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson had, as well as several injury updates and much, much more.

Kyler Gordon, Jedrick Wills absent yet again

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

It was status quo for Kyler Gordon, who did not take part at all in OTAs and is now off to a bad start at minicamp. Johnson has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury since at least May.

His extended absence throughout the offseason program is no doubt an ominous sign considering his injury history.

Head coach Ben Johnson already sounded perturbed about the veteran's inability to stay healthy and even admitted it could cause trust issues with the coaching staff. Gordon's latest absence won't help matters, that's for sure.

Meanwhile, Wills, who did not take part in OTAs, wasn't on the field, either, for Day 1 of minicamp, Clay Harbor noted.

Stevenson, Jackson exit early

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson. | David Banks-Imagn Images

According to Bear Report, Tyrique Stevenson "left practice limping," but it isn't clear exactly what he's dealing with.

Meanwhile, D'Marco Jackson left practice early as well, with Bear Report noting he looked to be dealing with a shoulder issue.

Jackson is slated to return to his role as the team's LB3, while Stevenson is competing for a starting job at cornerback.

A great sign for Odeyingbo, Edwards

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) and T.J. Edwards (fibula) showed some progress during OTAs after taking part in some drills last week before sitting out for team period.

Now, on Tuesday, Harbor reported that the defenders put in work in both individual and team periods, which is yet another step in the right direction for both.

If this keeps up, both players could be full-go for the start of the team's training camp in July. Edwards has already said he is expecting to be ready by then.

Jaylon Johnson shines

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

A lot was made about Jaylon Johnson not being around for the early portion of the voluntary part of the offseason program, especially because he had an injury-plagued 2025 and undoubtedly struggled when he was on the field.

However, Johnson did arrive during OTAs and shined on the first day of minicamp, with the veteran picking off two passes on Tuesday, according to Zack Pearson of Bear Report.

"Jaylon Johnson had two INTs in team drills on Caleb Williams. Last one ended a two minute drill," Pearson reported. "The first looked like miscommunication between Williams and Raymond."

CHGO Bears' Mark Carman called Johnson's coverage "sticky" and said he was effective against Luther Burden.

"Jaylon Johnson looks REALLY good," CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns wrote.

It goes without saying Johnson is crucial to the Bears' success on defense in 2026. Not only does he need to stay healthy, Johnson also has to play like the elite cornerback Chicago believed it had when it signed him to a massive contract extension.

Another day, another highlight play for Zavion Thomas

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavlon Thomas. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Rookie Zavion Thomas has made a standout play at each of the team's open practices this offseason and Day 1 of mandatory minicamp was no different.

"Zavion Thomas had a big play in two minute. Taking a short pass for a TD," Pearson wrote. "Potential for a tackle in a real game. But the speed was on display and real."

Harbor added that Thomas "keeps flashing" and is running "smooth routes" and shows "good ball skills."

Thomas continues to make a strong case that he deserves a sizeable role sooner rather than later. He probably won't win the WR3 job, but we could definitely see Johnson drawing up plays to get Thomas the ball and utilize his explosive skillset.

A good day for Kalif Raymond

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Speaking of the WR3 competition, Raymond, who is the favorite for the job, shined on Tuesday.

Carman said Raymond "flashed all over the field," and his showing came after Johnson was effusive in his praise for the veteran before practice began.

"You would not know he is 31 going on 32. He's been exactly what we hoped for," Johnson said of the veteran wideout. "He's got fresh legs. He's hungry. He's not a gadget guy. He's got elite quickness. I think he is going to be a huge part of what we do."

Sam Roush showing versatility

Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Harbor revealed that the Bears were moving Sam Roush all over the formation on the first day of minicamp, with the rookie seeing reps "all over the backfield, out wide, (and) attached."

"Impressive for a rookie. He’s going to help this year," Harbor added.