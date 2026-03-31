Ben Johnson Fires Up Second-Year Hype Train for Chicago Bears' 2025 Draft Pick

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's excitement for second-year wide receiver Luther Burden is palpable.

Johnson was asked about the 2025 second-round draft pick while down at the NFL Annual League Meeting on Monday and had nothing but great things to say about him.

The Bears head coach also noted that he needs to get Burden the ball "as often as we possibly can," which is going to fire up the Burden hype train, especially in fantasy football.

"He's exactly what we thought we were getting out of the draft last year," Johnson said of Burden, according to Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com. "This guy is a dynamic playmaker. He's got some of the best run-after-the-catch in the game right now. I really believe that. We've got to continue to get the ball in his hands as often as we possibly can."

Burden's skills on the football field aren't the only thing Johnson likes about the young wide receiver.

Johnson made sure to point out how hard he works, and he also said the Missouri product has a real love for football.

"What I've grown to love about him is this guy loves football. He's been in all offseason. He's been lifting weights with our strength staff. He's really, really excited to get a full offseason going and look to develop a bigger route tree," Johnson added.

Burden showed an early flash of what he could do in Week 3, when he posted his first 100-yard game. He didn't do much beyond that during the first half of the season but came on strong during the second half.

Because of Burden's showing later in the season, the Bears likely felt a lot more comfortable parting ways with DJ Moore in the trade with the Buffalo Bills.

And, with that departure, Burden is now in line for a huge role in 2026.

All aboard the hype train, folks.