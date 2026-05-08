Brian Urlacher Gives Rookie Logan Jones His Blessing to Wear Bears No. 54

Chicago Bears legend and Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher has reportedly given his blessing to rookie center Logan Jones to wear his No. 54 as rookie minicamp begins this week. That number has not been issued to any player on the Bears since Urlacher himself retired in 2012, but now it will grace the back of Chicago's latest second-round rookie.

Iowa C Logan Jones looks on before the game against Massachusetts at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The reason behind Logan Jones wanting Urlacher's No. 54

Number announcements for an inbound rookie class usually don't make for interesting news, but when the jersey numbers include a franchise legend's digits, that's a different story. Eight-time Pro Bowler Brian Urlacher is arguably the best player drafted by the Bears since 2000, and even though his No. 54 isn't retired, it had not been assigned to anyone in 14 years.

Some fans immediately objected to the idea of any player, let a lone a rookie, wearing such a legendary number. But the news that Urlacher has blessed this assignment should settle down any fan reaching for their social media torches and pitchforks. If Urlacher approves of this jersey number, then that's all there is to it.

Nevertheless, I imagine it will take the fans a while to get used to seeing No. 54 on the back of any player not named Urlacher once games begin in September.

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This number increases expectations for Jones, whether that's fair or not

We don't know if Jones himself requested this number assignment or whether the Bears just gave it to him. Either way, granting a franchise legend's number to a rookie infers a deep sense of trust in the coaching staff and front office that Jones is going to be a good starter for them. Head coach Ben Johnson himself professed his belief in him when he announced that Jones and Garrett Bradbury would compete for the starting center job.

Additionally, wearing No. 54 will only increase expectations of Jones, whether that's fair or not. The last guy to wear that number has his visage in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jones cannot afford to go out to Soldier Field and play poorly while wearing that same number. The boos would rain down immediately, and he'll lose a good deal of the grace that usually comes with being a rookie.

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The Bottom Line

Luckily for Bears fans, I don't believe there's any need to worry about Jones underperforming, even as a rookie. I graded the second-round pick of Logan Jones in the 2026 NFL draft as an 'A', owing to his tremendous ability in college and the massive need the Bears had for a good, young center. Remember, Jones won the Rimington Trophy in 2025 as the best center in all of college football.

I will not, of course, predict that he will fully fill the titanic shoes left behind by Brian Urlacher. But I do believe that Jones will acquit himself well and make sure that No. 54 remains in a place of honor among Bears fans.