Caleb Williams and Bears Say Offense Can Be Even Better Than 59 Points

You won't hear Ben Johnson backing down from his most controversial decision on Sunday in the 59-37 win over Carolina, and he probably shouldn't after such a dominant offensive performance.

Still, fourth-and-1 at your own 21-yard line in the second quarter?

"I felt pretty good about it," Johnson told reporters in Charlotte after the game.

The quarterback sneak by Caleb Williams got stuffed and the Panthers turned it into a game-tying touchdown after the Bears had led 21-7.

What a THROW by Caleb Williams right here. Perfect. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/wtdk3uDKtn — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 13, 2026

In the end it didn't matter as the offense piled up 552 net yards, fourth most in franchise history, and scored the most points by any team in an NFL season opener.

It's unlikely to deter Johnson from gambling, although you'd have to expect he'd think long and hard before doing something similar at that point in a game again.

"It depends on the game, it depends on the situation," Johnson admitted. "In the moment, I felt good about it.

Caleb Williams looked absolutely lost during his rookie season.



Then he got paired up with a coach that actually knew what the hell to do with a young quarterback and he looks completely different.



How odd. https://t.co/NTWZgD1It9 — The Daily Norseman (@DailyNorseman) September 13, 2026

"You know you look back in hindsight. It doesn't work they always question the play call."

There wasn't much to seriously question because the Bears rolled to 291 yards rushing and Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards on 21 of 29 with two touchdowns. In piling up the rushing yards, the Bears came within 35 yards by Williams of having three 100-yard rushers. D'Andre Swift rolled for 124 on 18 carries with three touchdowns, Kyle Monangai for 100 on 10 carries and Williams for 65 on 10 carries.

They had 291 yards on 39 carries overall, the most they've had under Johnson and 8 yards better than the free-for-all with Cincinnati last year.

.@olin_kreutz rolled his eyes when he first heard Ben Johnson wanted the Bears to set the record for most points averaged per game.



Well, the Bears are off to a great start on that quest after a 59-37 win over the Panthers, and Caleb Williams remains "can't-miss TV." pic.twitter.com/17t3ze6Z9h — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) September 13, 2026

There were so many standout offensive plays or performances that the list seemed endless. Kalif Raymond had a career-high eight catches for 84 yards in his first Bears game. Cole Kmet's 22-yard TD catch was even a better reception than his fabled playoff TD catch against the Rams because he had to haul in off balance and trying to disengage from a defender.

The Bears had eight plays go for 20 yards or more, four runs and passes, and probably Monangai's 61-yard touchdown run up the middle capped them all. It expanded the lead to two touchdowns at 45-31 just as the third quarter was ending.

"It was a momentum swinger for us," Williams told reporters in Charlotte. "That's a crushing thing when you're in that situation at midfield and get a downhill run that goes for (61)."

What got them all excited was receiver Jahdae Walker blocking downfield as much as the run.

Caleb Williams post game interview 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NLePxS6WON — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) September 13, 2026

"Jahdae with three people chasing he kind of blocked all three at that point," William said. "I think that was probably my favorite play of the day."

Williams' passing was sufficient, even, gasp, consistent enough. He had the occasion ridiculous throw, like the one to Kmet in the end zone. Johnson had an inkling it might be a good game for Williams after hearing him rattle off his priorities on plays on Saturday night. Then he got real excited on a few plays thrown to Swift or Monangai.

"To seem him on a couple plays get quick to the checkdown for catch and run from our backs, that always excites me because that means he's seeing the field and he's able to anticipate where he needs to go to with the ball and he's not trying to hang on to it," Johnson said. :The throw to Cole in the end zone, he coudln't have put it in a better spot, and Cole made a heck of a catch there too.

Jahdae Walker combined video. Block on special teams, block on offense, and touchdown catch.pic.twitter.com/7S24DcVoIQ — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) September 13, 2026

"I mean he came out hot. I'm sure there will be a number of things we can see on tape that we need to address that we can get better at."

This is the scary part. The Bears got 59 and were unhappy with some aspects of it.

"We gotta go clean up, we gotta go be truthers," Williams said.

There were penalties, even a fumble by Luther Burden very early that led to a 7-0 deficit.

Watch Kalif Raymond 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lwtXwATlEN — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 13, 2026

"This is gonna be kind of our worst game," Williams said. "I know points don't necessarily show that but execution, the blocking, the penalties and all these different things, so just being able to be a truther about who we are and go watch the film."

Including a failed, unnecessary fourth-down gamble. It all goes back to Johnson's desire to be the NFL's highest-scoring team.

"That must always be the goal," he said. "We want to be the highest scoring, we want to have the most wins, we want to win super bowls. That's what we want to do.

"We didn't get into this profession trying to be mediocre or average. That's every NFL team."

Caleb Williams after the #Bears’ 59-37 win:



“This is going to be kind of our worst game. I know points don’t necessarily show that, but execution, the blocking, the penalties, all these different things.”



Not satisfied. pic.twitter.com/rLR5MwF0CW — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 13, 2026