Luther Burden Talks Smack on Social Media After Bears Crush Panthers in Week 1

To the victor go the spoils and Luther Burden is certainly enjoying that fact after the Chicago Bears dominated the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

The Bears' offense was simply unstoppable on Sunday, with Caleb Williams and Co. hanging a whopping 59 points on Carolina in a 59-37 win on Sunday.

After the game, Burden had a simple three-letter post to gloat about what was a historic win for the Bears.

"Bta," Burden wrote, along with a rolling on floor laughing emoji. If you didn't know, that means "belt to a**."

Amid the offensive explosion, Burden chipped in 63 yards on five catches, both of which ranked second on the team behind Kalif Raymond, who topped all Bears pass-catchers with eight receptions for 84 yards.

Burden had a costly fumble in the first half that assisted the Panthers' offense with great field position and helped them score a touchdown, but thankfully the Bears were able to completely erase that, and then some.

Burden, who has high expectations this season, is off to a strong start, his fumble not withstanding.

Bears' historic performance

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears made history in a few ways in Week 1.

The 59 points they dropped on the Panthers set a new franchise record for the most in a season-opener. The previous record was 45, which the Bears set all the way back in 1948.

Along with that record, the Bears and Panthers achieved a Scorigami. The 59-37 finish was the first ever in league history and amounts to the 1,096th unique score ever. It was, of course, the first Scorigami of the 2026 campaign.

Bears' offense could do no wrong

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams' performance might have been the most impressive of the afternoon.

Williams made all the right decisions, and there were zero accuracy issues to be found, which is great news because improving his accuracy was a major point of emphasis this offseason.

Williams' best throw was his touchdown pass to Cole Kmet, where Williams dropped one in the bucket over Kmet's shoulder, showing touch and accuracy.

In all, Williams connected with seven different pass-catchers and finished 21-of-29 for 269 yards and two touchdowns to zero picks.

Even with that showing, Williams still wasn't totally pleased.

""There were a few passes I left out there. There was one that should've been a touchdown to Colston (Loveland) that I missed," he said, per CHGO Bears. "Threw it a little too far in front of him. Just small things like that. You don't get those opportunities too often -- you get the perfect coverage with the perfect route and so gotta hit those. Those are important for me and this team and us chugging along to our goal."

While that's not a gaudy yardage output, Williams didn't really need any more with the way the Bears' elite rushing attack dominated.

Both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai hit the century mark, with Monangai tallying 100 yards and a touchdown and Swift ripping off 124 yards and three scores. Monangai had the biggest gain of the game with his 61-yard scoring scamper.

During the offseason, head coach Ben Johnson aimed to break the single-season scoring record.

Safe to say, Chicago is off to one heck of a start toward that goal.