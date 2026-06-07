Caleb Williams Has a Higher Opinion of Aaron Rodgers Than Bears Fans Would Like

We can confidently say no fan base in the NFL despises Aaron Rodgers like the Chicago Bears' fan base does.

Over his 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers tormented the Bears to the tune of a 25-5 record that includes a playoff win in the 2010 NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers also infamously told Bears fans, "I own you! I still own you" after scoring a touchdown during a game in 2017.

"Sometimes you black out on the field, in a good way," Rodgers said after the game. "But I looked up in the stands and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird. So I'm not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next."

With the kind of history Rodgers and the Bears have, chances are fans are not going to love how high of an opinion Caleb Williams has on the future Hall of Famer.

Aaron Rodgers is Caleb Williams' QB2 in NFL history

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. | MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

While attending the EA Sports Opening Drive event last week after he was named the cover athlete for Madden 27, Williams admitted to Heavy Sports' DJ Siddiqi that he considers Rodgers the second-best quarterback of all time.

Ahead of Rodgers on Williams' list is Tom Brady.

“I mean, (Tom) Brady,” he said. “When you go seven Super Bowls it’s hard to… there’s not anybody close. And so it gets hard to debate that. I put Brady as number one, and for me, Aaron Rodgers is probably number two.”

This isn't the first time Williams has praised Rodgers. He also said Rodgers was his No. 1 quarterback in the NFL back in 2024.

As much as Bears fans may not want to hear it, there is a case to be made for Rodgers being one of the best in NFL history.

Rodgers has notched an absurd four MVPS, 10 Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pros and a Super Bowl during his 21-year career.

The biggest blemish on Rodgers' career is that he hasn't been able to get over the hump to another Super Bowl since he won one in 2010, but clearly Williams isn't holding that against him.

Do the Bears face Rodgers in 2026?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No, the Bears will not be squaring off against Rodgers this season, unless both teams make it to the Super Bowl, which is unlikely.

The Bears did face Rodgers' Steelers in 2025, but the veteran signal-caller did not play in that game due to injury.

If a Bears-Steelers Super Bowl doesn't happen in 2026, it's likely Chicago will never get another crack at Rodgers again, as the veteran has said he is planning on retiring after this season.